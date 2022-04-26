Voters should have picture I.D.

Harlan County Clerk Donna Hoskins advised there have been some updates to the voting process for the upcoming primary election in May.

“We just want to update and keep people aware of what’s going on from now until election day,” Hoskins said. “Early voting will be available on May 12, 13 and 14.”

All voters will be asked for a picture I.D., Hoskins said.

“The absentee portal is still open until May, 3,” Hoskins said.

According to Hoskins, to take advantage of the absentee portal to request an absentee ballot go to www.govoteky.com or contact the Harlan County Clerk’s Office.

“You can call us to apply for a paper ballot,” Hoskins said. “For the absentee ballot, you have to have to meet the requirements.”

Hoskins said the Harlan County Clerk’s office will be open for absentee voting on May 4, 5, 6, 9, 10 and 11.

The Kentucky Absentee Request Portal states in order to qualify for absentee voting, a voter must meet at least one of the following requirements: A student temporarily residing outside the county; Incarcerated but not convicted of the crime for which they have been charged; Temporarily residing outside the state of Kentucky but still eligible to vote in the state; Absent from the county on Election Day and on all days that in person absentee voting is conducted; Participant in the Secretary of State’s crime victim address confidentiality program; Not able to appear at the polls on Election Day or on the days in person absentee voting is conducted on account of age, disability, or illness and have not been declared mentally disabled by a court of competent jurisdiction.

Early voting for all registered voters is available on May 12, 13 and 14.

“Early voting will be at the Harlan Center from 8:30 to 4:30 p.m.,” Hoskins said. “No excuse necessary, just walk in and vote.”

Hoskins pointed out voters will be asked to supply a picture I.D.

“On May 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11, 12, 13, 14, and on Election Day, you must have a picture I.D.,” Hoskins said. “If you don’t have it, there are several questions you must answer and papers to sign. So, if at all possible, bring a picture I.D.”

Hoskins said a driver’s license, state I.D., or military I.D. will suffice.

Hoskins explained the county is moving back to pre-pandemic locations for voting on Election Day.

“We’re going back to all 32 precincts,” Hoskins said. “The voting hours on Election Day are 6 a.m. until 6 p.m.”

The hours for early voting at the Harlan Center or absentee voting at the Harlan County Clerk’s Office are 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m., Monday through Friday.”

For more information, contact the Harlan County Clerk’s Office at 606-573-3636 or go to www.harlancountyclerk.com/election-information.

Hoskins wants to see all registered voters at the polls.

“Please come out to vote, let’s make Harlan County count,” Hoskins said.