Two face robbery charges

A pair of men are facing charges including robbery after allegedly being found in possession of firearms which had been reported stolen.

Michael Long, 18, of Harlan, and Patrick Myers, 40, of Cawood, were arrested on Thursday by Kentucky State Police Troopers A. Caldwell and K. Price.

According to the citations, Kentucky State Police Post 10, Harlan, received a call from a Baxter resident concerning a robbery. The caller told police two firearms had been taken. Investigation determined Long and Myers went to the Baxter residence in a beige 1998 GMC Jimmy. Long and the resident had agreed to the sale of a 12 guage shotgun and a 9mm handgun via Facebook Messenger. Long and Myers arrived at the Baxter residence and while still in their vehicle began examining the firearms. At that time, Long brandished a handgun before fleeing from the residence while still in possession of the firearms belonging to the resident. Some time later, Caldwell observed a vehicle meeting the description of the vehicle Long and Myers had been in when they fled the residence. Upon contact with the vehicle, Myers was found to be operating the vehicle and Long was a passenger. Long and Myers were still in possession of the stolen firearms. Long was also found to be in possession of drug paraphernalia.

Long was charged with first-degree robbery, public intoxication by a controlled substance (excluded alcohol), and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $25,000 full cash bond.

Myers was charged with first-degree robbery (complicity),operating on a suspended or revoked operator’s license, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, improper equipment, failure to wear seat belts, and failure to produce insurance card. Myers was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on multiple cash bonds totaling $15,000.

In other police activity:

Michael Stacy, 44, of Saint, VA, was arrested on Saturday by Kentucky State Police Trooper Jones. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana and public intoxication by controlled substance (excludes alcohol). He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

Justin Helton, 33, was arrested by Kentucky State Police Trooper Cornett on Saturday. He was charged with first-degree wanton endangerment, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, operating a motor vehicle under the influence, endangering the welfare of a minor, improper display of registration plates, failure to produce insurance card, seat belt anchor, and no registration receipt. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

Mark Thompson, 28, of Cawood, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputry Ferguson on Saturday. He was charged with tampering with physical evidence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, promoting contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

Raymond Foley, 51, of Harlan, was arrested on Thursday by Kentucky State Police Trooper Price. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Foley was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

Henry Meade, 48, of Cawood, was arrested by Kentucky State Police on Friday. He was charged with second-degree strangulation, fourth-degree assault, fleeing or evading police, resisting arrest, menacing, disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief, menacing, and first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Meade was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

Jeffery Widner, 64, of Harlan, was arrested on April, 13, by Harlan City Police Officer Saylor. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance. Widner was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

Adam Mills, 23, of Harlan, was arrested by Harlan City Police Officer Powell on April, 12. He was charged with first-degree arson, first-degree wanton endangerment (two counts), first-degree fleeing or evading police, second-degree burglary, first-degree criminal trespass and second-degree criminal mischief. Mills was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $50,000 full cash bond.