Monday is deadline to register for election

New information concerning the primary election in May has been released. Additional dates for absentee voting in the upcoming May Primary election have been added, with the last day to register to vote now slated for Monday.

Harlan County Clerk Donna Hoskins advised of the changes during an interview on Monday.

“The last day to register to vote is Monday, April, 18, until 4 p.m.,” Hoskins said. “You can change your address or register for the first time.”

According to Hoskins, early voting will still take place at the Harlan Center.

“Early voting will be at the Harlan Center on May 12,13, and 14, from 8:30 a.m. unitl 4:30 p.m.,” Hoskins said.

Hoskins noted all registered voters are eligible for early voting at the Harlan Center. She also went over the process for casting an absentee ballot.

“The portal is for absentee applications, and it is in effect now until May 3,” Hoskins said. “The portal is a website, govoteky.gov, and that is where to apply for an absentee ballot.”

Hoskins explained there are conditions that must be met in order to vote absentee. These conditions include disability, age, illness, being a student who is temporarily residing outside the county, temporarily residing outside the state while still eligible to vote, employment which requires the voter to be unavailable from 6 a.m. through 6 p.m. on election day, and being in the military.

“If they cannot apply on the portal, they can call us at the Harlan County Clerk’s Office and we will help them apply,” Hoskins said.

There have also been additions to the period for absentee voting in person at the Harlan County Clerk’s Office.

“You can vote on May 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, and 11, from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.,” Hoskins said. “Voters can walk into the Harlan County Clerk’s Office, but they still must meet the conditions.”

Hoskins mentioned she expects a good turnout for the election, as Harlan County returns to voting in all 32 precincts as was done before the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We’re looking forward to election day, and we’re looking forward to all these opportunities to vote,” Hoskins said. “We want to have a great turnout and let Harlan County be counted.”

For more information, contact The Harlan County Clerk’s Office at 606-573-3636.