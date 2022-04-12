Harlan County loses to Knott

BY PAUL LUNSFORD

Contributing writer

The Harlan County Black Bears looked like they were going to snap a seven-game losing streak on Thursday at Knott Central.

The Bears took an 8-3 advantage midway through the fourth inning before the Patriots rallied to win 11-9.

Sophomore catcher Isaac Kelly led the HC with a triple, double and single. Shawn Carroll and Alex Creech each added a double and single. Brayden Blakley collected two singles. Will Cassim, Colby Johnson, Tristan Cooper and Samuel Henson contributed one single apiece.

Cooper worked 4 2/3 innings and allowed nine runs with three strikeouts and eight walks. Johnson pitched 1 1/3 innings. He recorded two strikeouts and two walks.

Harlan County (1-13) was slated to visit Middlesboro on Monday and play host to the Jackets on Tuesday.

The Black Bears will welcome Letcher Central on Thursday and Clay County on Saturday. HC will travel to Bell County on Monday and play host to the Bobcats on Tuesday.

Knott Central (6-3) plays in the 14th Region All “A” Classic this week.

Bears fall at Hazard

The Hazard Bulldogs took an 8-2 lead after four innings and went on to defeat the visiting Black Bears 8-4 last Tuesday.

Garrett Miller, Clint Davidson and David Mullins combined to a three-hitter for the Bulldogs.

Hazard collected nine hits as Gaige Logan homered and singled. Tucker Napier and Evan Akemon each singled twice while Dawson Duff, Braxten Davidson and Sawyer Patrick each singled once.

Harlan County got singles from Shawn Carroll, Will Cassim and Nate Shepherd.

Karsten Dixon pitched a complete game for the Bears, giving up eight runs (five earned) on nine hits with five strikeouts and five walks.

Hazard improved to 10-3 on the season.