Golf tournament returns April 22

After being cancelled the previous two years due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Lillian Faye Simpson Golf Classic is returning to the Sleepy Hollow Golf Course in Cumberland this month.

According to a press release, the golf tournament is slated for April, 22. The Lillian Faye Simpson Golf Classic is held to help support student scholarships at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College.

“As always, the true winners are our students,” said SKCTC President Vic Adams. “We are grateful to our sponsors and to all the teams who will participate in this worthwhile event.”

Amy Simpson, Director of Communications and Public Relations at Southeast Kentucky Community and Technical College, gave some information on the scholarships the funding is used to support.

“It is awarded to students served by any county in our service region and can be used for any educational expenses incurred,” Simpson said. “Preference is given to students who demonstrate financial need.”

With the exception of the previous two years when COVID-19 caused the cancellation of the event, the Lillian Faye Simpson Golf Classic has been occurring for approximately 20 years. Expectations are high for the return of the tournament.

“We’re all excited about being able to get people together in person,” Simpson said. “This is an annual event, and it’s something that people look forward to, not just for raising money but for the fellowship and community. The fact that we have not been able to do this since before the pandemic means that we are looking forward to it even more than ever.”

The release states the Lillian Faye Simpson Golf Classic is a four-person scramble.

The Golfbit website, located at https://golfbit.com, defines a scramble as a tournament format in which teams consisting of 2-4 players continuously take each shot from the group’s previous best shot, with team members contributing to complete the hole in as few strokes as possible.

The tournament is open to teams of all sorts.

“If a business would like to sponsor a team, even if they don’t have people within that business that can play, we can find players to fill the teams,” Simpson said.

Prizes will be awarded for in-round contests as well as prizes for the winners. A drawing will be held, with the winner going home with a Calloway golf bag. Everybody who enters the tournament will have their name entered into the drawing.

Players may utilize one of two tee times, 8 a.m. and 1 p.m.

For more information or to register, contact Monique Allen at 606-589-3164, or email Monique.Allen@kctcs.edu.