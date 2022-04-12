Courthouse News

Civil Lawsuits

• Shawn W. Wallace vs. Gladys R. Wallace – child support and medical insurance.

• Ariel S. Boggs vs. Okey R. Boggs – child support and medical insurance.

• Deborah L. Roark vs. Jessica B. Miles – child support and medical insurance.

• Deborah L. Roark vs. Tommy L. Miles – child support and medical insurance.

• Brandy Collett vs. Shawn Southard – dissolution of marriage.

• Community Loan Servicing, LLC, vs. Thomas M. Mitchell, et al. – foreclosure.

• Tara Causey vs. Jeffery Causey – dissolution of marriage.

• Aurbin Harp vs. Michelle Harp – dissolution of marriage.

• Samantha Hall vs. Eric Hall – dissolution of marriage.

• Rena F. Smith vs. Bryan J. Smith – medical insurance.

• The Bank of New York Mellon vs. Juanita Burkhart, et al. – foreclosure.

• Joseph Miniard vs. 3M Company, et al. – product liability.

• Ashland Credit Union vs. Ronnie Thomas – contract dispute.

• CitiBank, N.A., vs. Stephen Daniels –credit card debt collection.

• World Finance Company of Kentucky, LLC, vs. Jimmy Holbrook – contract dispute.

• Derek B. Hensley vs. Tabbatha Hensley – dissolution of marriage.

• Johnnie L. Turner, et al., vs. The Commissary, et al. – property damage.

• Jessica L. Creech vs. Whitney N. Creech – child support and medical insurance.

• Kentucky Foster Care vs. Heather D. Bailey – child support and medical insurance.

District Court Cases

• Joshua A. Shanks, 41, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – continued for arraignment April 25.

• Richard D. Pace, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, menacing, third-degree criminal trespassing – jury trial scheduled Aug. 9.

• Justin Vestal, 22, careless driving, communication device violations (first offense), license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Zachary Salmon, 23, of Paris, two counts of booster seat violations, no tail lights, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s/moped license, failure to wear seat belt – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Josh Noe, 36, second-degree possession of a controlled substance, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Carl Michael Pacholewski, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment April 18.

• Clifford E. Caldwell, 35, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Wesley Wayne Branson, 39, of Harlan, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – jury trial scheduled Aug. 9.

• Kristy Louise Burkhart, 31, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Brandy Ann Wynn, 35, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, no operator’s/moped license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) – jury trial scheduled Aug. 16.

• William B. Farley, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – continued for arraignment April 18.

• Ann Huff, 45, operating vehicle with expired operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Leslie Bledsoe, second-degree disorderly conduct – pretrial conference scheduled June 27.

• Jalen Cottrell, 26, creel and size limits for fish – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• James Joseph Williams, 51, failure to wear seat belt – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Jevon Hubbard, 48, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, improper display of registration plate, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to wear seat belt, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Donna K. Clayborn, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – jury trial scheduled June 14.

• Joey Neal Stidham, third-degree terroristic threatening – jury trial scheduled May 3.

• Christopher A. Lewis, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) – continued for arraignment April 18.

• Jessica Williamson, 25, of Cumberland, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, improper display of registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to wear seat belt – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• James Perry, second-degree disorderly conduct – pretrial conference scheduled June 27.

• Terry Clint Greene, third-degree terroristic threatening – jury trial scheduled May 3.

• Richard D. Pace, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, menacing, third-degree criminal trespassing – jury trial scheduled July 12.

• David Wayne Saylor, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment April 18.

• David Edward Karst, menacing, resisting arrest – pretrial conference scheduled June 6.

• Justin D. Roberts, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Kimberly Lucretia Sturgill, 59, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Shawn Dylan Burke, 26, of Lynch, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit), no operator’s/moped license, failure to wear seat belt – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Phillip L. Cox, 54, failure to wear seat belt – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Juanita Olyene Lawson, 38, theft by unlawful taking (under $500), public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Julie A. Lewis, menacing, third-degree criminal mischief – jury trial scheduled May 3.

• Sherri Boggs, 33, third-degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest, menacing – dismissed, officer failed to appear for hearing.

• Justin Lemarr, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment April 18.

• Heather Bush, 33, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Penny Madden, 61, theft of property lost/mislaid/delivered by mistake – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Joyce Marie Jones, 48, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Justin L. McQueen, 34, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled May 10.

• Autumn R. Robbins, fourth-degree assault (minor injury), resisting arrest – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled May 10.

• Julie Greene Hammonds, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment April 18.

• James Lively, 51, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Joshua A. Shanks, 41, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – continued for arraignment April 25.

• Sheila L. Cole, 59, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Sept. 27.

• Seth Wynn, 40, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal littering – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Dawson K. Cornett, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit) – continued for arraignment April 18.

• Amy Lake, 51, third-degree assault (police/probation officer), fourth-degree assault (no visible injury), first-degree disorderly conduct – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Stephanie Charese Saylor, 32, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Joe Monroe, speeding (seven miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt – continued for arraignment April 18.

• Joshua A. Shanks, 41, improper passing, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – continued for arraignment April 25.

• Crystal Marie Gosnell, resident fishing without a license/permit – continued for arraignment April 18.

• Randy Perry, 45, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt, improper display of registration plate, license to be in possession – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing – jury trial scheduled May 3.

• Terry Clint Greene, third-degree terroristic threatening – jury trial scheduled May 3.