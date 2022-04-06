Harlan County Public Record

District Court Cases

• Kennedy I. Sizemore, 31, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card – failed to appear for hearing/bench warrant.

• Brittany D. Saylor, 30, third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified), possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – failed to appear for hearing/bench warrant.

• Debra A. Norris, 45, of Harlan, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Don’s Super Saver property.

• Jessica Boggs, 39, two counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor – jury trial scheduled July 19.

• Wesley Wayne Branson, 39, of Harlan, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – jury trial scheduled Aug. 9.

• Heather Smith-Brewer, 46, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), improper display of registration plate, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – failed to appear for hearing/bench warrant.

• Victoria Hazlett, 35, failure to wear seat belt, two counts of booster seat violations, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card – failed to appear for hearing/bench warrant.

• Shawn K. Vick, 31, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – dismissed.

• Paul Samuel Buell, 39, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate, first-degree possession of controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, instructional permit violations – failed to appear for hearing/bench warrant.

• Troy Allbecker, 46, third-degree criminal mischief, criminal littering – pleaded guilty, fined $193 and sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• J.T. Cabbell, 24, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), reckless driving, possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, license to be in possession – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Sept. 27.

• Johnny W. Harris, 35, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) – failed to appear for hearing/bench warrant.

• Lila Howard, 51, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Oct. 11.

• Josh T. Lee, 24, failure to wear seat belt, failure to notify address change to the department of transportation, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s/moped license, expired or no registration plate, license to be in possession – failed to appear for hearing/bench warrant.

• Stanley Edward Farley, 40, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no other state registration receipt or plate, failure to wear seat belt – first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $658 ($450 suspended); other charges, dismissed.

• Joyce Marie Jones, 48, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) – jury trial scheduled Aug. 16.

• Deanna Woodsby, 51, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating vehicle with expired operator’s license – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference set April 11.

• Joe Monroe, 49, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – dismissed.

• Josh Lee, 24, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), no operator’s/moped license, expired or no registration plate, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license plate not legible, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle – failed to appear for hearing/bench warrant.

• Ashley Shadae Foster, 30, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle – dismissed.

• Kennedy Shawn Holman, 25, failure to wear seat belt – dismissed on warning.

• Cheyenne Bodie Freeman, 48, no operator’s/moped license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), expired or no other state registration receipt or plate, failure to wear seat belt, expired or no registration plat – first charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $208 on the first two charges; other charges, dismissed.

• Jessica Renee Middleton, 31, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Aug. 30.

• Dalton Hunter Johnson, 22, failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing/bench warrant.

Clarence P. Curtis, 36, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), license plate not illuminated – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed on warning and proof.

• Stephanie Holbrook, 24, improper equipment, failure to produce insurance card, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) – failed to appear for hearing/bench warrant.

• Harry Hopkins, 68, two counts of violation of local county ordinance– jury trial scheduled July 19.

• Patrick Henary Howard, 27, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, registration & title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, two counts of failure to use child restraint device in vehicle – failed to appear for hearing/bench warrant.

• Ronnie Wayne Duncan, 58, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled April 11.

• Mason Farley, 19, no tail lights, failure to comply with helmet law, reckless driving, improper stopping at flashing red light – failed to appear for hearing/bench warrant.

• Meghan Michelle Hobbs, 31, expired or no registration plate, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt – first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $575 ($450 suspended, court costs waived); other charges, dismissed.

• James Brown, 32, second-degree assault – waived to grand jury.

• Sherri Nantz, 59, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension, complicity of leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Oct. 4.

• Danny Noe, 30, second-degree indecent exposure, harassing communications, menacing – jury trial schedule July 12..

• Michael Anthony Perkins, 52, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Aug. 30.

• Shannon Keith, 44, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Oct. 4.

• John Thomas, 36, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, license plate not illuminated – jury trial scheduled Sept. 27.

• Dennis Grubbs, 35, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Aug. 16.