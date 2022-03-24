Kentucky State Police requests public assistance with check case

Kentucky State Police are requesting the aid of the public with a case of stolen checks being written in Harlan County.

According to a press release, Kentucky State Police Trooper Brandon Burton began an investigation on Tuesday concerning stolen checks being written and cashed in Harlan County over the past week. The checks were written to Food City, Walmart, Food City Gas & Go and a local retail store.

Kentucky State Police are asking fo the public’s assistance with identification of two females in connection to the case. KSP believe the women may be operating a white passenger vehicle. Anyone with information can contact Post 10 Harlan at 606-573-3131 and remain anonymous.

The case is under investigation by Burton.