Green Dragons Down Somerset Christian

Jared Moore and Noah Lewis combined on a two-hitter Thursday as Harlan defeated visiting Somerset Christian School 12-3.

Moore, a freshman, pitched five innings, giving up three runs on two with seven strikeouts. Lewis, a senior, worked two innings and fanned two.

The Green Dragons pounded out 14 hits.

Jaedyn Gist had two singles and a double with three RBIs to lead the Harlan offense. Evan Browning singled and double while Moore and Aiden Johnson each singled twice. Donovan Montanaro and Andrew Roark each doubled. Lewis, Dawson Irvin and Jayden Ward each singled once.

Harlan (1-1) traveled to Knott Central (0-0) on Tuesday.

The Green Dragons will visit Cumberland Gap (Tenn.) on Friday before traveling to East Ridge on Saturday for a doubleheader against the Warriors.

Somerset Christian School (0-4) was scheduled to Southwestern on Monday.

Casey Bright and Austin Bargo teamed on a five-hitter as Knox Central defeated Harlan 10-1 last week.

Bright struck out six and walked one and gave up three hits in four innings to claim the win.

Bryce Imel tripled and singled for the Pathers. Bargo had a double. Isaac Mills, Cayden Collins and Colton Price added a single each.

John Mark Bryson led the Dragons with two singles. Gist, Irvin and Montanaro added singled each.

Evan Browning gave up six runs on four hits with four strikeouts and two walks. Irvin and Noah Lewis also pitched.

Knox Central (2-0) traveled to Middlesboro on Monday and hosted South Laurel on Tuesday.

Sports correspondent Paul Lunsford wrote this story for the Harlan Enterprise.