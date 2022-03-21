With Love from Harlan Ceases Operations

A local charity organization, Withlovefromharlan, has closed after several years of serving the Harlan County Community.

Founder and President of Withlovefromharlan Leslie Bledsoe issued a statement addressing the closing:

“You know it’s time to move on when ‘politics’ tries to silence anyone. It’s simply not feasible if one can’t be true to themselves, without affecting the nonprofit that has done so much good for so many. We have been so Blessed to have served the wonderful people of Harlan County & beyond.

“God has already laid the groundwork for a new path and I look forward to being able to continue serving the Lord in whatever way HE sees fit. May I add that nonprofits helping the poor and needy as well as churches should never be politicized. As they often do not serve the same purpose.

“I am excited to begin the inaugural cohort of the Lay Preaching Initiative in the Diocese of Lexington.”

With Love From Harlan has performed many charitable acts in the organization’s approximately 5 years of service to the community, including placing “Blessing Boxes” in strategic places for distributing food to those in need and collecting and delivering supplies to victims of natural disasters locally as well as in other states. The organization’s social media outlet detailed the last official act of Withlovefromharlan.

According to a post on the Withlovefromharlan Facebook page, the organization arranged for a washer and dryer to be made available for homeless individuals to use to wash their clothing.

“We reached out to one of our faithful local donors who have helped support our ministry from the very beginning,” reads the post.

“We asked if they would consider donating a washer and dryer on behalf of Withlovefromharlan. Within a few short hours, we get a call back and they agree. We are so very thankful to them and everyone who has helped our organization in any way.”