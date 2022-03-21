Jeanette Ollie Hall Coots, 83, of Baxter, passed away on March 20, 2022 with her loved ones by her side. She was born to the late Ted and Mary Brock Hall on December 30, 1938.

Ms. Coots is preceded in death by her Parents; Her Husband of 45 years, Marcus Coots Sr.; Sons, Mac Coots and Matthew Coots; Brothers, Teddy Hall, Hezekiah Hall and Charlie Hall; Sisters, Carolyn Freeman, Donalda Freeman, Linda Hall, Sharon Lewis and Betty Hensley.

Jeanette is survived by her loving Children, Marcus Coots Jr. of Loyall, Roger Coots of Baxter, Michael Coots of Baxter, Terry Coots and Wife Brittany of Baxter, Donna Epperson of Loyall, Susan Coots of Loyall, Sandy Hurst of Harlan, Brenda Sumilong and Husband Ben of Cohutta, GA, Karen Russell and Husband Bobby of Cohutta, GA, Lisa Mcumber and Husband Matt of Ft. Oglethorpe, GA and Kimberly Stafford and Husband Andy of Cohutta, GA; Brothers and Sisters, Barbara Boggs of Loyall, Anna Howard of Pine Mountain and Peggy Scott of Baxter; 20 Grandchildren, 13 Great Grandchildren; A Host of Nieces, Nephews, Family and Friends will deeply mourn her passing.

Graveside services will be held on March 22, 2022 at 3PM at Resthaven Cemetery Pavillion with Andy Stafford officiating. Friends and Family will serve as pallbearers.

Mount Pleasant Funeral Home is honored to serve the family of Ms. Jeanette Ollie Hall Coots.