Harlan County Public Record

District Court

• William Devin Farley, 33, first-degree indecent exposure (first offense) – pretrial conference scheduled March 28.

• Arlie J. Lay, 47, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, careless driving – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Aug. 9.

• William Sevier, 34, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, improper registration plate, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to wear seat belt, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• William Sevier, 34, failure to wear seat belt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, no operator’s/moped license, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Wesley Wayne Branson, 39, of Harlan, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – jury trial scheduled Aug. 9.

• Angel Foley, 26, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – pretrial conference scheduled March 28.

• Angel Foley, 26, third-degree criminal trespassing – pretrial conference scheduled March 28.

• Angel Foley, 26, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a DUI-suspended license (first offense), license to be in possession, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt – pretrial conference scheduled March 28

• Aaron Jack Dylan Robinson, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) – amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $153.

• David Matthew Risner, 19, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed.

• Jessica Renee Middleton, 31, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Aug. 30.

• Tiffany Kincaid, 35, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), third-degree criminal trespassing – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Misty Maggard, 37, of Loyall, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• James Brown, 32, second-degree assault – waived to grand jury.

• Jessica Boggs, 39, two counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor – jury trial scheduled July 19.

• Edgar White, 40, two counts of violating local county ordinance – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Brandy Schmoldt, 42, theft by unlawful taking (over $500 but under $10,000) – waived to grand jury.

• Ariel Novella Turner, 30, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (third offense), possession of marijuana, second-degree disorderly conduct – waived to grand jury.

• Dennis G. Kiser, 45, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, license to be in possession, careless driving – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended 30 days and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

• Dennis G. Kiser, 45, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, reckless driving, disregarding traffic control device (traffic light), careless driving, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended 30 days and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

• Samantha D. Fugate, 32, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, obstructed vision and/or no windshield – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 28.

• Samantha D. Fugate, 32, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, display of illegal/altered registration plate – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 28.

• Manford G. Saylor, 39, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper registration plate, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed.

• Hunter Beard, 22, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, improper display of registration plate, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $183 and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.

• Hunter Beard, 22, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt, improper equipment, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, obstructed vision and/or no windshield – first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $500 ($450 suspended, court costs waived) and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.

• Jeremy D. Franks, 42, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, no operator’s/moped license, failure to produce insurance card – waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

• Clifford E. Caldwell, 35, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• J.T. Cabbell, 24, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), reckless driving, possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, license to be in possession – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Sept. 27.

• Paula Cox, 54, license to be in possession, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, improper registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived); other charges; dismissed on proof.

• Teddy Reese, 34, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (third offense), driving on a DUI-suspended license (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $1.058, operator’s license suspended 24 months and sentenced to driving school and 30 days in jail; other charges, dismissed.