Cranks Man Faces Drug Charge

A Harlan County man is facing charges including possession of methamphetamine after allegedly being found passed out in a vehicle.

Eric Jason Smith, 35, of Cranks, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy A. Reynolds on March 16.

According to the citation, Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call advising an individual being unresponsive in a vehicle with the vehicle stopped and partially in the roadway. When deputies arrived, he observed Smith in the driver’s seat of a 2003 Chevorlet Cavilier. Smith appeared to be unconscious and would not respond to verbal attempts to awaken him. The vehicle was running and in gear.

Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Cody Bargo administered a sternum rub to awaken Smith. Standard field sobriety tests were administered. A search of the vehicle licated a clear glass container containing a clear crystal-like substance. Smith was read implied consent at Harlan ARH Hospital, declined to contact an attorney and consented to a blood test.

Smith was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance and operating a motor vehicle under the influence. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

In other police activity:

• Tracy Taylor, 46, of Mary Alice, was arrested on Thursday by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies assisted by officers from the Office of Probation and Parole. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine), and possession of a handgun by a convicted felon. He was also served with a indictment warrant for flagrant non-support and persistent felony offender as well as a bench warrant for probation violation. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Calvin Turner, 64, of Evarts, was arrested by Harlan City Police Officer Powell on March 16. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, license to be in possession, no registration reciept, failure to produce insurance card, failure to wear seat belt and operating a motor vehicle under the influence. Turner was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.