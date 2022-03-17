Harlan County Seeing Smaller COVID Numbers

New cases of COVID-19 continued to decrease in Harlan County, with seven new cases being reported on Monday.

According to the Harlan County Health Department’s social media outlet, there were seven new cases reported on Monday. Since March, 8, the Harlan County Health Department has been notified of 37 new cases.

Governor Andy Beshear announced in an update available at https://kentucky.gov that the positivity rate in Kentucky has continued a steady decline, declining each day for the past week.

“A lot of good news for our COVID-19 update today,” said Beshear. “The top line today is that while we still have some struggles, things continue to move in the right direction, and they are continuing to move at a regular pace. Every metric is moving in the right direction.”

Beshear announced that during the week ending March, 13, there were 9,532 new COVID-19 cases reported in Kentucky. As of Monday, there were 470 individuals hospitalized across the state due to the virus, with 95 people in ICU and 56 on Ventilators.

At least 2,894,264 Kentuckians have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, while 1,096,243 people have been administered a booster shot.

The positivity rate in Kentucky on Monday was 4.17 percent.