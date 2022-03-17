Ernie Lynn Saylor, 59

Ernie Lynn Saylor of Crandall, GA, age 59, passed away February 15, 2022. He was born December 19, 1962 in Harlan. He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernest and Imogene Saylor. He is survived by his wife, Amanda Plemons, his sister and brother in law Danta and Wade Johnson, sister Amy Burkhart, brother Erik Saylor, four nieces, two nephews, lifetime friends Levi Burkhart and Darryl Saylor, and many in-laws in Georgia. We will miss and cherish the laughter we shared.