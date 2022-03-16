Structure Fires Under Investigation

A pair of fires occurring in different areas on Thursday are under separate investigations due to the suspicious nature of the incidents.

According to Sunshine Volunteer Fire Department Chief Steven Hatfield, the Sunshine Volunteer Fire Department responded to a report of a fire located near KY 72 on Thursday afternoon.

“We were paged shortly before 2 p.m. for a structure fire off of KY 72,” Hatfield said. “The first responding unit arrived and there was already a heavy amount of fire visible coming through the roof.”

Hatfield explained the house had been vacant for some time.

“The home had been vacant for pretty close to 10 years,” Hatfield said. “It did have the electricity on, but it had not been lived in.”

The house stood next to the former location of Barney B. Gibson’s store, which was demolished several years ago.

“The structure is completely lost,” Hatfield said. “It had suffered heavy damage by the time we first arrived.”

Hatfield confirmed the damage was contained to the one structure.

“Nothing around the residence was damaged,” Hatfield said.

The Sunshine Fire Department responded to the blaze with three trucks and approximately 15 firefighters.

Hatfield stated the fire is under investigation.

“The Kentucky State Police were on scene, and they are investigating the fire,” he said.

While there have been several suspicious fires in the area recently, it is not known if there is a connection.

“That’s still to be determined,” Hatfield said.

Later that same day, Sunshine Fire Department responded to a separate fire on Sukey Ridge Road.

Hatfield explained a mobile home had burned. The mobile home was also unoccupied.

“It’s suspicious in nature, and under investigation also,” Hatfield said. “We had about four trucks and about 20 members at that fire.”

Hatfield mentioned there is no indication at this time the two fires are connected.