Kentucky State Police Investigate Fatal Fire

Kentucky State Police are investigating a structure fire which resulted in the death of a man on Tuesday.

According to a press release, Kentucky State Police Post 10 Harlan received a 911 call concerning a structure fire on Bank Road in Coldiron at approximately 10:15 p.m. KSP Troopers Keith Lowe and Logan Miracle responded to the scene along with Sunshine and Wallins Fire Departments.

Initial investigations indicate once the firefighters gained control of the fire, a male individual was located inside. Further investigation determined the owner of the residence, Hershel Dewayne Holland, 48, of Coldiron, was the deceased male. Det. Jake Middleton responded to the scene for further investigation. Harlan County Deputy Coroner Jim Rich pronounced Mr. Holland deceased at the scene.

A Kentucky Deputy State Fire Marshall responded to assist with investigation. Mr. Holland was sent to the State Medical Examiners Office in Frankfort for an autopsy to be performed.

No foul play is suspected at this time.