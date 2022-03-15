Man Arrested on Sex Abuse Charge

A Harlan County man is facing a charge of sexual abuse after allegedly having sexual contact with two juveniles.

Nicholas Boggs, 27, of Sunshine, was arrested on March, 8, by Kentucky State Police Trooper J. Middleton.

According to the citation, Boggs was interviewed by police on March, 8, at his residence due to a sexual abuse complaint involving two juveniles under 12 years of age. Boggs advised he had subjected to two juveniles to sexual contact at his residence during the summer of 2020.

Boggs was charged with first-degree sexual abuse victim under 12 years of age. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $25,000 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Collin Calloway, 53, of Wallins, was arrested on March, 8, by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Matt Cope. He was charged with fraudulant insurance acts under $10,000. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $5,000 full cash bond;

• John Delph, 38, of LeJunior, was arrested on March, 12, by Kentucky State Police Trooper Ledford. He was charged with first-degree promoting contraband, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of marijuana and public intoxication by a controlled substance (excludes alcohol). Delph was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Brandon Saylor, 36, of Cumberland, was arrested on Monday by Cumberland City Police Officer Halcomb. He was charged with theft by unlawful taking under $10,000. Saylor was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.