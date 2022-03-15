County Approves Resolution Honoring Military Veteran

The Harlan County Fiscal Court approved a resolution to designate a bridge on KY 522 in memory of Harlan County native and military veteran PVT. Elmer Howard during a meeting on Tuesday.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley brought the matter to the attention of the court shortly after the meeting began.

“We do have a resolution for consideration this morning,” Mosley said. “Customarily, we try to work with the Committee to Preserve Military Heritage in Harlan County, which brings resolutions for consideration.”

Mosley read the resolution to the court.

“Private Elmer Howard was born in Harlan County on March, 24, 1923, to Charles and Beatrice Howard,” Mosley read. “Private Elmer Howard enlisted in the United States Army on January, 9, 1943, at Ft. Thomas, Newport, KY.”

The resolution additionally stated Elmer Howard completed basic combat training and advanced infantry training. Howard was a member of the 41st Infantry Regiment of the 2nd Armored Division which was involved in the invasions of Germany, North Africa, Sicily, and the liberation of France, Belgium and the Netherlands. The unit received four Presidential citations.

“Now therefore be it resolved the members of the Harlan County Fiscal Court respectfully request the State Department of Highways and the Transportation Cabinet to name the bridge at mile marker .252 on KY 522 as the Private Elmer Howard Memorial Bridge,” Mosley said.

Magistrate Clark “Sparky” Middleton made a motion to approve the resolution, seconded by Magistrate Jim Roddy. The resolution passed with no objections.

“We certainly appreciate Private Elmer Howard’s service to our country, and we will get this resolution forwarded to the Transportation Cabinet for the signs to be made and installed,” Mosley said.

Mosley also provided an update on COVID-19 in Harlan County.

“I’ll be brief and say the cases have substantially declined, in Harlan County and across the state and nation,” Mosley said.

Mosley expressed hope the virus will have less of an impact on Harlan County in the future.

“Sadly, we’ve lost more than 200 people in the county to (COVID-19),” Mosley said.