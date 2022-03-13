Harlan County Public Record

Civil Lawsuits

• Ariel S. Boggs vs. Okey R. Boggs – child support and medical insurance.

• Shawn W. Wallace vs. Gladys R. Wallace – child support and medical insurance.

• Deborah Roark vs. Jessica B. Miles – child support and medical insurance.

• Deborah Roark vs. Tommy L. Miles – child support and medical insurance.

• Isabelle Risner vs. Venice Risner – dissolution of marriage.

District Court

• William Jennings, 21, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but under $1,000) – jury trial scheduled July 12.

• Donald Carl Wynn, 33, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) – waived to grand jury (bond set at $10,000 at 10 percent).

• Abbi R. Thomas, 23, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), reckless driving, failure to wear seat belt, driving on a DUI-suspended license (first offense), obstructed vision and/or no windshield, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), improper registration plate – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Aug. 16.

• Terry Tyler Jenkins, 23, of Harlan, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), unauthorized use of a motor vehicle (first offense) – jury trial scheduled April 5.

• William Devin Farley, 33, first-degree indecent exposure (first offense) – pretrial conference scheduled March 28.

• Wesley Wayne Branson, 39, of Harlan, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – jury trial scheduled Aug. 9.

• Jessica Renee Middleton, 31, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Aug. 30.

• Arlie J. Lay, 47, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, careless driving – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Aug. 9.

• Tiffany Rose Kincaid, 35, third-degree criminal trespassing – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Tiffany Kincaid, 35, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), third-degree criminal trespassing – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Jessica Boggs, 39, two counts of third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor – jury trial scheduled July 19.

• Tina Smith, 50, speeding (18 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Tina Smith, 50, speeding (18 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Brenda Cothern, 39, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) – dismissed, officer failed to appear for hearing.

• Joshua R. Baldwin, 27, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Lisa M. Helton, 57, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – pleaded guilty, fined $708, operator’s license suspended 30 days and sentenced to driving school.

• Matthew Jason Hinkle, 34, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charge, dismissed on proof.

• William Jennings, 21, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but under $1,000) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial set July 12.

• Lynora M. Campbell, 46, third-degree criminal trespassing – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Lynora M. Campbell, 46, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Rocky Napier, 48, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – failed to appear for hearing.

• Ashley M. Kilgore, 35, of Harlan, fourth-degree assault (minor injury), resisting arrest, menacing, second-degree disorderly conduct – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Millard Cecil Seals, failure to give or improper signal, license to be in possession, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (third offense) – dismissed. Officer failed to appear for hearing.

• John Sizemore, 41, of Partridge, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense), license to be in possession – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Jessica Marie Helton, 40, second-degree disorderly conduct, third-degree criminal mischief, alcohol intoxication in a public place – first two charges, pleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 days in jail; other charge, dismissed.

• James E. Harmeling, 30, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, license plate not illuminated, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper equipment, no tail lights, obstructed vision and/or no windshield – first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $75 (court costs waived); other charges, dismissed.

• James E. Harmeling, 30, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, improper equipment, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, no tail lights, obstructed vision and/or no windshield – first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $208; other charges, dismissed.

• Erica Burgan, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), no operator’s/moped license – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Caleb Kohnlee, 25, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Angela Beth Hensley, 36, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – pleased guilty, sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Walmart property.

• James B. Osborne, 30, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Property Transfers

• Mark A. and Sharon L. Pace to Daniel E. Patterson, tract of land in Harlan County – s.t. .50 cents.

• Valley Rentals, LLC, to Elizabeth M. Floyd, property in Harlan County – s.t. $45.

• Fordson Coal Company, et al., to Berkeley Oil & Gas, LLC, property in Harlan County – s.t. $50.

• Fordson Coal Company to Ford Motor Company, property in Harlan County – s.t. $5.

• Burley Brent Thomas to Joseph W. Saylor, tract of land in Harlan County – s.t. $6.50.

• Jennifer Leann Hensley Thomas and Morgan Leigh Thomas to Seth Goodin, tract of land in Harlan County – s.t. $10.

• Carla Waters, et al., to Donald and Verlanda Pittman, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County – s.t. $3.

• Greater Vision, LLC, to Megan L. Jackson and Lonnie Riley, parcel of land in Harlan County.