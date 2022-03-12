Harlan Sheriff’s Office Makes Several Arrests

Harlan County Sheriff’s Office made three arrests on drug charges Wednesday in the Harlan area.

During a traffic stop, deputies discovered that Erica Edens was operating on a suspended license and she had four active arrest warrants. Through further investigation, deputies determined that Edens was allegedly under the influence and Methamphetamine was located in her belongings, according to a press release from the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office.

Edens, 30, of Wallins was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine), Operating Motor Vehicle Under the Influence, Operating on Suspended or Revoked Operators License and Failure to Maintain Insurance, according to the sheriff’s office. She was served with two Harlan County Circuit Court Bench Warrants for Failure to Appear on drug charges and two Harlan County District Court Bench Warrants.

Through further investigation, deputies discovered that a passenger in the vehicle had four active arrest warrants and discovered additional Methamphetamine and Heroin. April Hall, 50, of Cawood was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine) and Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Heroin), according to the sheriff’s office. She was also served with two Perry County Circuit Court Bench Warrants, a Harlan County District Court Bench Warrant and an Arrest Warrant for Theft. Hall was additionally charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Methamphetamine).

In other crime news, Wednesday, deputies learned through a narcotics investigation that Byrd Smith was staying at the Mount Aire Motel. Deputies went to the motel to attempt to locate him on several active arrest warrants. He was located in a room at the motel and had Heroin in his possession, according to the sheriff’s office. Byrd was charged with Possession of Controlled Substance 1st Degree (Heroin). He was served with four Harlan County Circuit Court Bench Warrants for Probation Violation and a Harlan County District Court Bench Warrant for Failure to Appear.

Deputies were assisted by the Harlan Police Department.

Lastly, Tuesday March 8, deputies arrested Rachel Ledford, 35, of Evarts on a Harlan County Circuit Court Indictment Warrant for Receiving Stolen Property, Disorderly Conduct, Resisting Arrest and Persistent Felony Offender 1st Degree, according to the sheriff’s office.

All subjects were lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

Each of these cases remain under investigation by the Sheriff’s Office.