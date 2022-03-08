Smith Man Faces Rape Charge

A Smith man is facing charges including first-degree rape after allegedly engaging in sexual intercourse with a juvenile.

Willard Slusher, 28, of Smith, was arrested on Friday by Kentucky State Police Trooper A. Caldwell.

According to the complaint, from Oct. 25, 2019 through Dec. 25, 2021, Slusher engaged in sexual intercourse and deviate sexual intercourse with a juvenile under the age of 12.

Slusher was charged with first-degree rape (victim under the age of 12), incest (victim under the age of 12), first-degree sodomy (victim under the age of 12) and first-degree sexual abuse (victim under the age of 12). Slusher was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $250,000 full cash bond.

In other police activity:

• Daniel Myers, 28, of Cawood, was arrested by on Friday and charged with first-degree assault, first-degree wanton endangerment and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. According to the complaint, on Aug. 26, 2021, Myers drove by an individual standing in front of his residence and fired a shot from a handgun, injuring the individual. The bullet passed through the individual’s shoulder and entered an occupied residence. The complaint states Myers created substantial danger to four people, three of which were children who were inside a residence. Myers was arrested by Kentucky State Police Trooper A. Caldwell and he was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on full cash bonds totaling $35,000.

• Patrick Myers, 40, of Cawood, was arrested on Friday by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Rossi. Myers was charged with theft by unlawful taking under $10,000. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Margaret Early, 52, of Closplint, was arrested on Saturday by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy Reynolds. She was charged with first-degree trafficking a controlled substance, driving on DUI suspended license, no operators/moped license, possession of synthetic drugs, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, failure to produce insurance card, no registration receipt, and operating a motor vehicle under the influence of a controlled substance. Early was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center on a $3,000 full cash bond;

• Melissa Winn, 46, was arrested by Reynolds on Saturday. She was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of marijuana, giving officers false identifying information, theft of identity of another without consent, and first-degree promoting contraband. She was additionally served with multiple bench warrants for failure to appear. Winn was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Abelino Torres, 50, of Dayhoit, was arrested by Rossi on Saturday. He was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of motor vehicle, failure of owner to maintain required insurance, no registration plates and improper registration plate. Torres was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Brock Farley, 35, was arrested by Harlan City Police Officer Franklin on Sunday. Farley was charged with theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, second-degree burglary, third-degree criminal mischief, and fugitive from another state (misdemeanor). He was additionally served with multiple warrants for failure to appear. Farley was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.