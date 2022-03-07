Valentine named Player of the Year, Teague is Coach of the Year

North Laurel senior guard Hailee Valentine has been named the 13th Region Girls Association‘s Player of the Year.

Valentine was named girls KABC Player of the Year last month. She averaged 19 points per game.

Bell County coach David Teague was selected as Coach of the Year. Teague guided the Lady Bobcats to a 52nd District Championship and a 24-8 record. Bell County fell to Jackson County 69-36 in the first round of the 13th Region Tournament last week.

The Girls All-Region first-, second- and third-teams have also been announced.

FIRST TEAM

Gracie Jo Wilder, Bell County; Halle Collins, Knox Central; Clara Collins, South Laurel; Emily Sizemore, North Laurel; Nadine Johnson, Bell County; Kallie Housley, Corbin; Rachel Presley, South Laurel; Shelby Stewart, Corbin; Kailey Owens, Middlesboro and Ella Karst, Harlan County.

SECOND TEAM

Brianna Gallagher, Barbourville; Presley Partin, Knox Central; Darcie Anderson, Corbin; Kylie Noe, Harlan; Abby Gilbert, Jackson County; Brooke Nichelson, North Laurel; Alyssa Gibson, Red Bird; Marissa Douglas, Whitley County; Caylan Mills, Knox Central and Chloe McKnight, North Laurel.

THIRD TEAM

Aymanni Wynn, Harlan; Mataya Ausmus, Bell County; Ashtyn Meyers, Bell County; Emily Cox, South Laurel; Kenady Ward, Jackson County; Skeeter Mabe, South Laurel; Courtney Jones, Clay County; Abby Jackson, Pineville; Allie Wilson, Williamsburg and Gracie Turner, South Laurel.

