Harlan County Public Record

District Court

Johnny J. Halcomb, 31, third-degree criminal trespassing – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 28.

Sherri Nantz, 59, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit) – dismissed on repair.

Bobby Freeman, 51, of Harlan, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 28.

Amy Michelle Lake, careless driving, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

John Deal, 39, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O., buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Sherri Nantz, 59, second-degree hindering prosecution or apprehension, complicity of leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Oct. 4.

Ronald W. Bowling, 67, dogs to be vaccinated against rabies, dogs to be licensed – pleaded guilty, fined $193.

Kathy Brock, third-degree unlawful transaction with a minor – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Dennis Grubbs, 35, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Aug. 16.

Lynora M. Campbell, 46, of Baxter, third-degree criminal trespassing – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

James Lively, 51, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Caleb Kohnle, 25, license plate not illuminated, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Roger C. Williams, 66, of Coldiron, careless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 28.

Jalen Cottrell, 26, creel and size limits for fish – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Ashley Ball, 36, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Amy Lake, 51, third-degree assault (police/probation officer), fourth-degree assault (no visible injury), first-degree disorderly conduct – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

James Brown, 32, second-degree assault – waived to grand jury.

Abel Garcia Lopez, 31, endangering the welfare of a minor – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Lynora M. Campbell, 46, of Baxter, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Jeffery Wayne Goshen, 21, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Shawn P. Carroll, 34, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Shannon Keith, 44, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Oct. 4.

Jason Callahan, 29, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500), third-degree criminal trespassing – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Danny Noe, 30, second-degree indecent exposure, harassing communications, menacing – jury trial schedule July 12.

Natasha Brooke Hester, 39, theft by unlawful taking (under $500), public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – jury trial scheduled April 26.

Michael Bennett, 26, second-degree criminal trespassing – jury trial scheduled April 26.

Desirae Davidson, 23, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, no operator’s/moped license – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

John D. Miracle, 62, of Wallins, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), careless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, etc. (first offense) – pretrial conference scheduled March 14.

John Thomas, 36, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, license plate not illuminated – jury trial scheduled Sept. 27.

William Gillis Dixon Jr., 38, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), no rear-view mirror, failure to produce insurance card – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Eric M. Bull, 46, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – jury trial scheduled Aug. 9.

Matthew Estep, 33, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit), license to be in possession, operating vehicle with one headlight – first charge, amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $153; other charges, dismissed on proof and repair.

Justin Long, 24, alcohol intoxication in a public place, drinking alcoholic beverages in public, possession of marijuana, resisting arrest, first-degree disorderly conduct, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal littering – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled April 4.

Whitney Machelle Hensley, 21, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to produce insurance card – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

James Landry, 28, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500), third-degree criminal trespassing – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $243 and ordered to stay off Walmart property; other charge, dismissed.

Raymond H. Foley, 50, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, no operator’s/moped license – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Krystal Hope Ward, 32, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), driving motor vehicle using hand-held mobile telephone, careless driving, failure to wear seat belt – jury trial scheduled Sept. 27.

Wesley Mason Akers, 25, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief – jury trial scheduled April 5.

Amy Lake, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle, driving on a DUI-suspended license, failure to wear seat belt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (fourth offense or more) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

Wesley Mason Akers, 25, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt, license to be in possession, improper equipment, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (second offense) – jury trial scheduled April 5.

Gary Collett, 67, no rear-view mirror, obstructed vision and/or no windshield, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, improper registration plate, no operator’s/moped license – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.