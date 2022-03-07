Danny Ray Moore, 71, passed away on March 4, 2022. He was the son of the late James and Imogene Rains Moore, born Oct. 31, 1950 in Harlan, KY. He worked at the University of Kentucky on the grounds crew for over 35 years. He is survived by his sister, Virginia Moore Blakeman (Edgar P.) and many cousins in Harlan, KY and Lakeland, FL. Graveside services will be on Friday, March 11, 2022 at 1:00 pm at Resthaven Cemetery in Harlan, KY. www.milwardfuneral.com