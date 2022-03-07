13th Region Coaches Association Senior Academic All-Region Team Announced

The following seniors were named to the 13th Region Coaches Association Academic Team:

Brianna Gallagher and Aimee Woolum of Barbourville; Ashtyn Meyers, Kamdyn Hoskins, Kayleigh Cox, Grace Wilder and Nevaeh Kerns of Bell County; Courtney Jones of Clay County; Shelby Stewart, Lauren Faulkner, Kaila Stidham and Erica Angel of Corbin; Jaylin Preston of Harlan County; Eden Lakes, Hannah Creech and Natalie Carl of Jackson County; Presley Partin, Caylan Mills and Zoey Liford, of Knox Central; Kailey Owens, Mallory James and Aleeza Ahmad of Middlesboro; Hailee Valentine of North Laurel; Ava Khajohnsupawatchara of Oneida Baptist; Liberty Taylor of Red Bird; Rachel Presley, Gracie Turner and Corbin Miller of South Laurel; Taylor Rice, Chelsey Logan and Bailey Brown of Whitley County and Kaylee Graham of Williamsburg.

The Harlan Lady Dragons and the Pineville Lady Mountain Lions didn’t have seniors on their teams this season.

The boys academic all-region team will be announced later this week.