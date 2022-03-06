Rosspoint Wins Middle School Championship
Published 5:48 am Sunday, March 6, 2022
Gage Bailey and Jayce Brown combined to score 29 points and most of them in the second half as Rosspoint defeated James A. Cawood 52-40 win claim the Harlan County Middle School Basketball Tournament at HCHS on Thursday.
The Wildcats were runners-up the last two seasons.
The Trojans took a 9-3 advantage after one quarter and went into the locker room ahead 17-13.
Bailey poured in 12 points in the third quarter as Rosspoint led 34-29.
Brown fired in 11 points in the final quarter to give the Wildcats the victory.
Bailey paced Rosspoint with 15 points while Brown scored 14. The Wildcats also got seven points from Gunner Burkhart and six points from Chance Sturgill.
Landon Brock powered JACES with a game-high 16 points. Brennan Blevins contributed 14 points. Bradon Clay scored seven.
“Hats off to JACES. They came in with a great game plan and it threw us for a loop in the first half,” said Rosspoint coach Hobie Boggs. “We made some adjustments at halftime and came out playing our game. I believe we wore them down.”
— — — — —
The Evarts Wildcats needed overtime in the consolation game to claim third place, winning over Cawood 44-43.
Ashton Sizemore powered Evarts with 24 points. Aiden Reynolds scored 11.
Ethan Shular led Cawood with 15 points. Brady Smith finished with 12 points while Brayden Smith tossed in 10.
— — — — —
Evarts (44) — Ashton Sizemore 24, Aiden Reynolds 11, Grayson Grills 5, Jacob Deleon 2, Brady Freeman 2
Cawood (43) — Brayden Smith 10, Ethan Shular 15, Brady Smith 12, Brayden Fultz 5, Gage Peck 1.
— — — — —
Rosspoint (52) — Gage Bailey 15, Jayce Brown 14, Gunner Burkhart 7, Chance Sturgill 6, Brayden Morris 3, Brody Hensley 2, Cole Cornett 2, Kayden Hensley 2, Gunnar Johnson 1.
James A. Cawood (40) — Landon Brock 16, Brennan Blevins 14, Bradon Clay 7, Bryson Bryant 2, Elijah Moore 1.
County Champions
2022 — Rosspoint
2021 — Wallins
2020 — James A. Cawood
2019 — Rosspoint
2018 — Cumberland
2017 — Rosspoint
2016 — Wallins
2015 — Cawood
2014 — Rosspoint
2013 — Rosspoint
2012 — Black Mountain
2011 — Cawood
2010 — Cumberland
2009 — Rosspoint
2008 — Rosspoint
2007 — Cawood
2006 — Cawood
2005 — Wallins
2004 — Rosspoint
2003 — Rosspoint
2002 — Rosspoint
2001 — Black Mountain
2000 — Hall
1999 — Cumberland
1998 — Green Hills
1997 — Evarts
1996 — Harlan
1995 — Wallins
1994 — Evarts
1993 — Harlan
1992 — Harlan
1991 — Harlan
1990 — Wallins
1989 — Cumberland
1988 — Wallins
1987 — Cumberland
1986 — Cumberland
1985 — Wallins
Sports contributor Paul Lunsford wrote this story for the Harlan Enterprise.