HC Falls to North Laurel in 13th Region Opener

Senior guard Hailee Valentine powered the 24-5 Lady Jaguars with 21 points. Junior guard Emily Sizemore tossed in 18 points and 21 boards as North Laurel held a 45-31 rebounding advantage.

“When your point guard is having to carry the load with 21 rebounds, that’s a lot,” said North Laurel coach Eddie Mahan. “I expect our team to do an overall better job as a team rebounding, but right now it’s about survive and advance, and we did that against a very well-coached and much improved Harlan County team. I’ve always had the utmost respect for (Harlan County) coach (Anthony) Nolan. I think he’s one of the best coaches in the region, and he prepares his team extremely well. I know he’s had a lot going on, but he still had his team ready tonight. I thought they gave us a battle.”

Brooke Nichelson scored nine and Bella Sizemore added eight for the Lady Jaguars.

