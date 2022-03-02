Wallins Captures Grade School Championship

Wallins Elementary used a 15-6 outburst in the third quarter on Saturday to win 34-27 over Rosspoint for the Harlan County Fifth- and Sixth-Grade Tournament Championship at Harlan County High School.

Ryan Day and Tanner Daniels each scored six points for the Purple Devils in the third period as Wallins trailed 13-11 at halftime.

The Devils took a 26-19 advantage into the fourth quarter.

Both the Wildcats and Devils scored eight points in the final period.

Daniels led Wallins with 19 points. Day followed with seven. Taylor Daniels added five points while Eli Noe scored three.

Trey Creech paced the Wildcats with eight points. Haysten Hensley and Blake Johnson each scored six points. Rydge Lewis tossed in five points and Grant Shelton added two.

Rosspoint had won the last four county titles.

In the preseason Black Bear Tip-Off Tournament, Evarts defeated Wallins 41-38.

James A. Cawood edged Evarts 49-47 in the county’s consolation game on Saturday.

The Trojans trailed 37-34 entering the final quarter. James Cawood outscored the Wildcats 15-10 in the final six minutes.

James A. Cawood led 10-6 after one quarter and 24-21 at halftime.

Tyler Coots led the Trojans with 18 points. Easton Engle scored 10. Logan Smith followed with eight points and Andrew Vance tossed in seven. Mason Jones collected four points and Bryson Kelly had two.

Dakota Maggard powered Evarts with 24 points. Kobe Noe-Sanders contributed 17 points. Brenton Bargo and Josiah Smith each scored three points.

Evarts’ Sam Carr and Tanner Russell each got into early foul trouble.

Noe-Sanders and Maggard each nailed three 3-pointers. Bargo and Smith each hit one.

Engle had two treys for the Trojans.

The Wildcats connected on nine of 11 free throws while JACES were five of 13 from the free throw line.

Sports contributor Paul Lunsford wrote this story for the Harlan Enterprise.