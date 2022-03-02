Mary Alice Woman Charged with Meth Possession

A Mary Alice woman is facing charges including possession of methamphetamine after allegedly being found in possession of the drug when police were called to assist the office of Probation and Parole.

Polly Osborne, 39, of Mary Alice, was arrested on Feb. 23 by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies.

According to a press release, the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office received a request for assistance at a Mary Alice residence from the office of Probation and Parole. Once on the scene, an investigation located suspected methamphetamine and additional schedule II controlled substances inside the residence.

Osborne was charged with first-degree possession of a controlled substance, and prescription controlled substance not in proper container. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.

The case is still under investigation by the Harlan County Sheriff’s Office, with additional arrests expected.

In other police activity:

• Ashely Ball, 36, of Cumberland, was arrested of Feb. 23 by Cumberland City Police Officer Tyler Hensley. According to the complaint, Ball possessed and cashed 16 checks drawn from another individual’s back account.

The checks, totaling approximately $32,000, were stolen from the individual, forged, and electronically deposited into Ball’s account.

Ball was charged with theft by deception including cold checks under $10,000, theft by deception including cold checks under $1,000, and second-degree criminal possession of a forged instrument. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Kresta Farmer, 42, of Coldiron, was arrested on Thursday by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputy John Teagle. According to a press release, Harlan County Sheriff’s Office received a complaint concerning a vehicle on Pine Mountain. A traffic stop was performed at Baxter. Investigation determined the operator to be under the influence. Deputies located suspected methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia inside the vehicle.

Farmer was charged with operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first-degree possession of a controlled substance, possession of drug paraphernalia and operating on a suspended license. Farmer was additional served with a bench warrant from Bell County. She was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Brian Tompkins, 32, of Closplint, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies on an indictment warrant. He was charged with flagrant nonsupport and persistent felony offender. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Mathew Clutts, 28, of Evarts, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s Deputies on a charge of intimidating a participant in the legal process. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Jimmy Griffey, 62, or Evarts, was arrested by Harlan County Sheriff’s deputies. He was charged with second-degree burglary. Griffey was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center;

• Floyd Boring, 41, of Grays Knob, was arrested by Kentucky State Police Trooper Spurlock on an indictment warrant. Boring was indicted for theft by unlawful taking under $10,000, third-degree burglary and third-degree criminal trespassing. He was lodged in the Harlan County Detention Center.