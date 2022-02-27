Harlan County Public Record

Marriage Licenses

The following applications for marriage licenses have been filed in the office of Harlan County Court Clerk Donna Hoskins:

• Mona Lisa Skidmore, 59, of Wallins, to Kenneth Andrew Mowery, 53, of New Tazewell, Tenn.

• Elizabeth Weaver, 28, of Dayhoit, to Lawrence Scott Williams, 26, of Dayhoit.

• Leslie Amber Smith, 33, Cumberland, to Seth Alan Gilliam, 33, of Cumberland.

• Chelsey Lynn Bovee, 24, of Cawood, to Jesse Isiah Simmons, 23, of Cawood.

• Hope Destiny Brewer, 23, of Grays Knob, to Chad Hunter Brock, 22, of Evarts.

District Court Cases

• The following cases have been heard in Harlan District Court. Judge Scott Lisenbee presiding:

• Shawn Dylan Burke, 26, of Lynch, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit), no operator’s/moped license, failure to wear seat belt – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• William Collins, 28, giving officer false identifying information, third-degree criminal trespassing – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• J.T. Cabbell, 24, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), reckless driving, possession of marijuana, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, license to be in possession – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Sept. 27.

• Kasita Chelsie Barrett, 24, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting) – pleaded guilty, fined $193 and sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months). Ordered to stay off Walmart property.

• Joyce Marie Jones, 48, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived).

• Michael Wayne Lee Cooper, 26, speeding (11 miles per hour over the limit), failure to produce insurance card – first charge, amended to speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $143; other charges, dismissed on proof.

• Trent Pursiful, 26, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended 30 days and sentenced to driving school; other charge, dismissed.

• Emma Faye Osborne, 43, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – pleaded guilty, fined $158.

• Erica Burgan, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), no operator’s/moped license – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Caleb Kohnlee, 25, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure to wear seat belt – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Sherri Boggs, 33, third-degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest, menacing – dismissed, officer failed to appear for hearing.

• Dana Neal Howard, 37, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine) – waived to grand jury (bond set at $7,000 at 10 percent).

• Michael Emory Johnson, 56, speeding (11 miles per hour over the limit) – amended to speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $143.

• Paul Wynn, 29, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, no tail lights – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• William A. Shepherd, 29, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit) – amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $153.

• Brian Patrick Fultz, 32, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) – pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended 30 days and sentenced to driving school.

• Cody Jordan Garrett, 27, drinking alcoholic beverages in a public place, criminal littering – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived); other charge, dismissed.

• Melissa A. Caldwell, 55, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting, under $500) – jury trial scheduled March 15.

• Harry Hopkins, 68, two counts of violation of local county ordinance– jury trial scheduled July 19.

• Tiffany Kincaid, 35, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), third-degree criminal trespassing – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Tiffany Rose Kincaid, 35, third-degree criminal trespassing – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Steven Mullins, 31, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 days in jail.

• Sherry Burgan, 38, third-degree criminal trespassing, third-degree criminal mischief – jury trial set March 15.

• Sherry Lynn Burgan, 36, second-degree criminal trespassing – jury trial set March 15.

• Stacy Maggard, 25, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Joe Harmie Holbrook, 48, violation of local city ordinance – jury trial scheduled Aug. 9.

• Sherri Boggs, 33, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), first-degree disorderly conduct, endangering the welfare of a minor, menacing – dismissed, officer failed to appear for hearing.

• Michael Anthony Perkins, 52, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (first offense), possession of an open alcohol beverage container in a motor vehicle – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Aug. 30.

• Edward McQueen, 69, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid or assistance – pleaded guilty, fined, $708, operator’s license suspended 30 days and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months) and driving school.

• Daniel L. Osborne, 47, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt – first charge, amended to speeding (nine miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $151; other charge, dismissed on warning.

• Hunter Beard, 22, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), improper use of farm plates, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $550 (court costs waived) and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charges, dismissed.

• Tiffany Nicole Creech, 32, of Grays Knob, speeding (20 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – first charge, amended to speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $213 on the first three charges; other charges, dismissed.

• Kristy Louise Burkhart, 31, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Joyce Marie Jones, 48, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Aug. 16.

• Hayley Tenille Banks, 26, of Cumberland, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (second offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to surrender revoked operator’s license, driving on a DUI-suspended license (first offense) – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $908, operator’s license suspended 12 months, sentenced to seven days in jail and driving school; other charges, dismissed.

• William D. Leath, 44, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol (first offense), speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, careless driving, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), obstructed vision and/or no windshield – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended 30 days and sentenced to driving school; other charges, dismissed.

• Adam J. Southerland Jr., 31, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), no operator’s/moped license, improper turning, failure to give or improper signal, failure to wear seat belt, disregarding traffic control device (traffic light) – first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $758, operator’s license suspended 30 days and sentenced to 30 days in jail (probated 24 months) and driving school; other charges, dismissed.