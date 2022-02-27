Harlan County HS Biology Teacher Top Archer

Harlan County High School biology teacher Calvin Gross took aim and scored many bullseyes to earn top honors at the recent Archery Shooter’s Tournament in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The tournament was broadcast live on the Sportsman Channel.

“This is surreal,” said Gross in a post on his social media. “I am so thankful to have claimed the top spot tonight… This has been a dream come true since I was 5-years old, and it was all Jesus.”

Black Bears’ archery coach at HCHS, Gross was a member of the archery team at Union College.