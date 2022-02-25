Harlan Fiscal Court Recognizes Gifted Students

The Harlan County Fiscal Court recognized several students involved in the gifted and talented program during a recent meeting.

Harlan County Judge-Executive Dan Mosley kicked off the panel’s meeting by addressing several school children in attendance.

“We’re very fortunate to have with us a lot of our students in Harlan County,” Mosley said. “I’d like to ask all our students that are here from the gifted and talented program to come up here…we want to recognize these folks this morning.”

Mosley then asked the students to identify themselves and which school they attend.

Schools including James A. Cawood Elementary, Rosspoint Elementary and Black Mountain Elementary and others were represented by students from their Gifted and Talented programs.

“We’ve got a proclamation we want to sign this morning to recognize Gifted and Talented Month,” Mosley said. “It’s wonderful to have all of you with us this morning. Congratulations on being part of the Gifted and Talented program.”

Mosley then read the proclamation declaring the month of February, 2022, as Gifted Education Month in Harlan County, urging all citizens to recognize and commend the gifted and talented students of Harlan County.

“This may come as a shock to many of you all, but I was actually in the Gifted and Talented program the first year it was enacted,” said Magistrate Paul Browning. “Each and every one of you fine young people…when you think about your life going forward, many of you will go off for your education, please think about returning here. The number one export we have here isn’t coal, it’s actually our human resources. We need to keep as many bright and talented people here as possible, so always think about that. We’re working on finding opportunities for you every single day.”

Mosley told the students he and the members of the county administration are always willing to listen.

“We love to hear ideas from our students,” Mosley said. “We had some students in here just the other day that had some great ideas. Anytime one of your school groups would like to come to the courthouse for a tour of the courthouse or the Justice Center, we welcome you here.”

Mosley mentioned there are also opportunities for students to participate in programs such as Congressman Hal Rogers program, Rogers’ Scholars, or the Governor’s Scholars program.

“If we can help you with letters of recommendation… I’m always willing to do that,” Mosley said. “If that’s coming up and you need a letter of support, feel free to reach out. Furthermore, further on down the road if you need a letter of recommendation for a college scholarship or something you’re applying for, we write those as well.”

Mosley then presented each student with a copy of the proclamation, as well as a copy to keep at their schools.

“Thank you all for being here today,” Mosley told the students. “We wish you the best of luck in everything you set out to do, and if we can assist in any way we’re here to do that, and we’re very proud to declare this Gifted Education Month. Keep up the good work!”