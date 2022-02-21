Lady Dragons Defeats Red Bird 74-63

The Harlan Lady Dragons broke a seven-game losing streak and closed their regular season on Monday with a 74-63 victory over visiting Red Bird.

Freshman forward Kylie Noe poured in 23 points and had seven rebounds. Aymanni Wynn scored 16 points and six rebounds. Emma Owens added 15 points.

“It was good to get back in the win column to make our girls feel good,” Harlan assistant coach Mike King said. “We didn’t shoot especially well or even defend especially well.”

Harlan also got eight points and four rebounds from Scarlett Rowe. Leah Davis contributed six points and grabbed seven rebounds.

The Lady Dragons outrebounded Red Bird 33-31. Peighton Jones led Harlan with eight boards.

Senior guard Alyssa Gibson fired in a game-high 26 points and pulled down 12 rebounds for the Lady Cards. Halee Jackson, also a senior guard, added 16 points.

The Lady Dragons opened the game with a 6-0 run and led 19-6 after one quarter.

Harlan went into the locker room leading 31-22.

The Lady Dragons outscored Red Bird 24-14 in the third period to take a 55-36 advantage.

The Lady Cardinals scored 27 points in the final quarter to get as close as nine points but Harlan took the win.

Harlan (9-17) will play defending champ Bell County (22-7) on Monday in the first round of the 52nd District Tournament at 6. Harlan County (19-10) meets Middlesboro (10-17) at 7:30 p.m.

Red Bird (7-18) opens to 49th District Tournament against Oneida Baptist (1-25) on Monday at Clay County.

RED BIRD (6-17)

Liberty Taylor 3-8 0-0 8, Halee Jackson 7-11 1-2 16, Alyssa Gibson 8-18 7-7 26, Rhyleigh King 1-2 0-0 2, Mackenzie Lawson 4-10 0-0 8, Maddie Napier 1-1 0-0 3, Paige Gibson 0-1 0-0 0, Lauren Osborne 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 24-51 8-9 63.

HARLAN (9-17)

Emma Owens 5-10 5-10 15, Aymanni Wynn 5-17 4-5 16, Leah Davis 1-9 4-5 6, Peighton Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Kylie Noe 8-13 7-11 23, Scarlett Rowe 3-7 0-0 8, Addi Jackson 0-1 0-0 0, Annie Hoskins 1-1 0-0 2, Raegan Goodman 1-1 0-0 2, Addison McLain 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 25-61 20-31 74.

RBHS 06 16 14 27 — 63

HHS 19 12 24 19 — 74

3-point goals: Red Bird 7-14 (Gibson 3-11, Taylor 2-6, Jackson 1-1, Napier 1-1), Harlan 4-17 (Rowe 2-4, Wynn 2-6, Owens 0-1, Jackson 0-1, Davis 0-5).

Rebounds: Red Bird 31 (A. Gibson 12, Jackson 4, Napier 4, Taylor 3, King 3, Lawson 3, P. Gibson 2), Harlan 33 (Jones 8, Davis 7, Noe 7, Wynn 6, Rowe 4, Hoskins 1).

Turnovers: Red Bird 11, Harlan 21.

Sports contributor Paul Lunsford wrote this story for the Harlan Enterprise.