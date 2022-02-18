Judy L. Powers Browning of Warsaw, KY, formerly from Harlan and Evarts, passed away February 12, 2022. She was born July 22, 1952. She is preceded in death by her parents Leonard and Betty Powers and her sister Linda Powers Miller.

She is survived by her children Sherry Browning (Dave), Tim Browning (Laura) and Shannon Whigham (Tony) and her sister Kaye Smith. She was blessed with her grandchildren Kolby Vanover, Shane Vanover, Connor Browning and Natalie Browning and a host of grand-nephews and nieces. Her nephews Jeff Miller, Jason Smith and nieces Bethany Smith Maggard and Jenny Miller were equally important to her.

Judy enjoyed spending time with her family most of all but she loved karaoke, playing cards and board games. She hosted numerous Kentucky games. She attended Harlan High School and was a proud member of the Musettes. Her years working at K-Mart and the friends she made were some of the best times of her life.

Anderson Laws & Jones Funeral Home in Harlan, KY will host a gathering of family and friends on February 26th 11:00 AM- 12:30 PM with a memorial service starting at 12:30 Pastor John Carter officiating.

