Harlan County Public Record

Civil Lawsuits

• William Bittner vs. Dawn Bittner – dissolution of marriage.

• Global Lending Services vs. Tony Dean – buyer plaintiff goods.

• Crystal Madden vs. James Madden – dissolution of marriage.

• Mary Ann Hampton vs. Don’s Super Saver Incorporation – premises liability.

• Patricia Ratliff vs. Roger Ratliff – dissolution of marriage.

• Misty Royce vs. Gregory Royce – dissolution of marriage.

• The city of Harlan vs. unknown heirs of Evelyn Sales – condemnation.

• Morgan Elaine Penny vs. Ronnie Joe Penny – dissolution of marriage.

• Leslie Amber Smith vs. Shawn Smith – dissolution of marriage.

• Lindsey B. Messer vs. Marshall Ward – child support and medical insurance.

• Isabelle Risner vs. Venice Risner – dissolution of marriage.

• Ariel S. Boggs vs. Okey R. Boggs – child support and medical insurance.

• Ford Motor Credit Company, LLC., vs. Alfred Hall – contract dispute.

• Gary Cobb vs. Luster D. Noe, et al. – property rights.

• Brandon Marlow vs. Stephanie Marlow – dissolution of marriage.

• Mid-First Bank vs. Christopher Rowe, et al. – foreclosure.

• Whitney L. Holbrook vs. Rebecca C. Holbrook – child support and medical insurance.

• Whitney L. Holbrook vs. Harmie J. Holbrook – child support and medical insurance.

• Shannon Elliott vs. Stephen Elliott – dissolution of marriage.

• Walter J. Taylor Jr. vs. Khiley A. Taylor – child support and medical insurance.

District Court

• Zack Keith, 25, failure to wear seat belt, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to give or improper signal, buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 28.

• Zackery Keith, 25, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle, failure to produce insurance card, receiving stolen property ($500 or more but under $1,000) – pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled March 28.

• Hannah Shackleford, 30, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway – dismissed on proof.

• Brandon Moses, 33, second-degree burglary, second-degree criminal mischief (residential rental property) – waived to grand jury (bond set at $30,000 at 10 percent).

• Brandon Lee Moses, 33, speeding (16 miles per hour over the limit) – amended to speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $30 (court costs waived).

• Leslie Napier, 37, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Gladys Wallace, 33, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 10 days in jail.

• Gladys Wallace, 33, falsely reporting an incident – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Joyce Boggs, 58, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial schedule June 28.

• Damon R. Philpot, 40, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol), menacing, third-degree terroristic threatening, resisting arrest – jury trial scheduled April 12.

• Justin L. McQueen, 34, third-degree criminal mischief, second-degree disorderly conduct – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled May 10.

• Autumn R. Robbins, fourth-degree assault (minor injury), resisting arrest – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled May 10.

• Chelsie Leann Hensley, 20, failure to wear seat belt – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Jimmy Ray Anderson, 39, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), failure to wear seat belt – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Georgetta Gross, 43, speeding (13 miles per hour over the limit) – dismissed on warning.

• Tiffany Leann Inman, 24, speeding (14 miles per hour over the limit) – amended to speeding (nine miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $151.

• Arlie J. Lay, 47, speeding (26 or more miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, careless driving – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Aug. 9.

• Dennis A. Bush, 34, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) – amended to speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $143.

• Jacob Caldwell, 24, license to be in possession, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure to register transfer of a motor vehicle – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charges, dismissed on proof.

• Tony Randall Harris, 44, failure to wear seat belt – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Tommy Saylor, 55, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. – jury trial scheduled March 15.

• James Allen Bates, 23, speeding (17 miles per hour over the limit) – amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $153.

• Israel Ruben Blas, 32, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, defective brakes – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $163; other charges, dismissed.

• Andrew P. Faas, 33, license to be in possession, failure to wear seat belt, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charges, dismissed.

• Kayla Burgan, 19, possession of marijuana – pleaded guilty, fined $243.

• Wesley Wayne Branson, 39, of Harlan, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – jury trial scheduled Aug. 9.

• Tiffany Kincaid, 35, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Christine Jessica Bryant, 33, speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit) – amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $153.

• Clifford E. Caldwell, 35, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense) – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Curtis Glenn Jackson, 58, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Douglas Devere Newberry, 41, of Lexington, speeding (15 miles per hour over the limit) – amended to speeding (nine miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $151.

• Sheila L. Cole, 59, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense) – pleaded not guilty, jury trial scheduled Sept. 27.

• Billy Lewis, 42, theft by unlawful taking (shoplifting), alcohol intoxication in a public place – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Joyce Jones, 47, speeding (11 miles per hour over the limit) – pleaded guilty, fined $155.

• Joyce Jones, 48, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, improper display of registration plate, registration and title requirements vehicle not operate on highway, failure to wear seat belt – first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived); other charges, dismissed.

• George Davis, 56, alcohol intoxication in a public place, menacing, resisting arrest, second-degree disorderly conduct – first three charges, pleaded guilty, fined $143 and sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months); other charge, dismissed.