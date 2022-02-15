Black Bears Snap 5-game Losing Streak

Harlan County sophomore guard Trent Noah has one college offer from Coastal Carolina.

On Friday at Middlesboro, a University of Central Florida assistant coach was in attendance to watch Noah, who poured in 33 points.

The Black Bears ended a five-game losing skid with an 80-49 win over the Yellow Jackets. Junior guard Daniel Carmical contributed 14 points.

Brothers Jackson and Maddox Huff scored nine points apiece.

Jay Tyler West and Trey King scored nine points each to lead Middlesboro, who were playing without the services of sophomore guard Cayden Grigsby due to illness.

According to Middlesboro coach Lewis Morris, Grigsby will miss the rest of the season.

Harlan County coach Michael Jones was pleased with the defense effort.

“I thought tonight they really locked in defensively and did what we talked about in film. When you play well defensively, then your offense comes and it looks better. I was proud of them.”

The Black Bears outrebounded Middlesboro 28-17. Maddox and Jackson Huff each had six for HC. West led Middlesboro with five.

The Yellow Jackets committed 24 turnovers compared to 15 for the Black Bears

Harlan County, Harlan and Bell County found themselves in a three-way tie for the district. Middlesboro dropped to 0-6 in district play.

A draw/coin flip will be held at a meeting on Monday at Bell County High School to determine the top three seeds.

Harlan County will close its regular-season schedule by playing Williamsburg at home on Tuesday and Red Bird at home on Thursday.

Middlesboro (8-19) will play host to Lynn Camp on Tuesday. The Yellow Jackets will travel to Williamsburg on Thursday and return home to face Red Bird on Friday.

Harlan County 80, Middlesboro 49

HARLAN COUNTY (17-10)

Maddox Huff 2-4 4-4 9, Trent Noah 13-18 3-4 33, Daniel Carmical 5-9 0-1 14, Jackson Huff 4-8 0-0 9, Jonah Swanner 2-4 2-4 6, Tristan Cooper 1-1 0-0 2, Jeremiah Clem 1-1 0-0 3, Brody Napier 0-1 0-0 0, Jaycee Carter 2-2 0-0 4, Caleb Johnson 0-0 0-0 0, Ethan Simpson 0-1 0-0 0, Hunter Napier 0-1 0-0 0, Taelor Haywood 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 30-51 9-13 80.

MIDDLESBORO (8-19)

Brayden Barnard 0-2 0-0 0, Jayden Schertz 0-5 2-2 2, Caleb Bogonko 3-6 0-0 7, Jay Tyler West 2-5 4-4 9, Trey King 3-8 0-0 9, Trey Kyle 3-6 1-1 7, Jerimiah Beck 2-4 2-2 6, Bryce Bowling 3-4 0-0 7, Peyton Turner 0-1 0-0 0, Richie Logan 0-0 0-0 0, Ashton Osborne 0-3 2-2 2. Totals: 16-46 11-11 49.

HCHS 19 23 26 12 — 80

MHS 8 13 15 13 — 49

3-point goals: Harlan County 11-22 (Carmical 4-8, Noah 4-9, Clem 1-1, M. Huff 1-3, J. Huff 1-4, B. Napier 0-1, Simpson 0-1), Middlesboro 6-15 (King 3-6, Bowling 0-1, Bogonko 1-2, West 1-2, Beck 0-1, Schertz 0-3).

Rebounds: Harlan County 28 (M. Huff 6, J. Huff 6, Cooper 4, Noah 3, Swanner 2, Carter 2, Carmical 1, Clem 1, B. Napier 1, H. Napier 1, Haywood 1), Middlesboro 17 (West 5, Bogonko 3, King 3, Kyle 2, Beck 2, Logan 0-1, Turner 1).

Sports contributor Paul Lunsford wrote this story for the Harlan Enterprise.