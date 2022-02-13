‘We are all in need of Jesus’ — Friendship Missionary Baptist Church’s Mission to Save Souls

Blessed and honored to serve as a pastor since 2002, Sean Daniels was hired in February 2019 to serve the faithful at Friendship Missionary Baptist Church in Cawood.

“The church that I currently serve as pastor is also the church I grew up in and where I was saved and baptized,” he said. “After pastoring other churches, I was blessed to be able to ‘come home’ in February of 2019 to pastor Friendship.”

Pastor Daniels is married to wife Kelly, and they are the parents of four sons. Daniels’ wife is also a Speech teacher for the local school system.

Celebrating three years at the pulpit of Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Daniels reflects on the growth of God’s church.

“We had a wonderful first year as the Church grew from a congregation of about 30-35 to over 100 on a regular basis,” he said. “We began the Youth program back and we’re averaging over 60 youth on a weekly basis. This was until Covid hit.”

Even during the pandemic, the faithful gathered to hear the Word.

“In March of 2020, we, just like many other Churches, began look at how we can minister during a pandemic,” Daniels said. “Thankfully, by the generosity of the local owners of the Village Center Mall, we were offered to use the parking lot in front of the empty Belk’s building at the mall. We began to have drive-in services there on Easter of 2020. Here we are in February of 2022 and the Drive-In services have become a wonderful outreach of Friendship as we continue to have drive-in services as an option on Sunday afternoons as the pandemic continues on. It’s amazing how even in the midst of a worldwide pandemic, that the Lord has continued to grow His Church and bless.”

Daniels said the drive-in services at the Village Center Mall at times have had attendance well over 200 and on Easter of 2021, Sunday services estimated close to 300 in attendance.

“We’ve had several reach out to us to say that they normally didn’t attend Church services but they feel comfortable in attending at the Mall,” he said. “Others have said that due to their illness, such as cancer and autoimmune issues, that the mall gives them a safe choice during this pandemic. It has become a central location in Harlan County to share the good news of the Gospel of Jesus Christ to all!”

Decisions made to worship Jesus have transformed lives for the better.

“The most important results however during these last few years both in the Church at Friendship and at the Outreach of the Mall are decisions for Jesus,” Daniels said. “We have seen 57 decisions for Christ and baptisms, and 32 others join the Church for a total of 89 additions into the Church membership since 2019, even during a pandemic. That is God!”

In 2021, in-door Sunday worship services resumed at the Church while still offering the option for drive-in services weekly while church leaders carefully monitor the current conditions.

“We believe that Sunday Worship is essential to families and there’s no better way than placing God first and spending time with Him as a family in His house or at one of the outreaches,” Daniels said.

“Friendship is not a Church that judges as we believe we’ve all sinned and come short of God’s glory as the scripture teaches. We are all in need of Jesus. We are all works in progress as He changes us inside out and not the other way around. We believe that Jesus is the ONLY way, truth, and life and no one goes to the Father except through Him. John 14:6.

“We would be blessed to have you and your family with us at Friendship, the Outreach at the Mall, or both, each week!”

Friendship Missionary Baptist Church

Sunday Services at 11 a.m. with Drive-In services at the Village Center Mall at 3:00 p.m. Both at the church and the mall, attendees can tune to 104.3 FM to listen to the services if they choose inside of their vehicle. Children’s church is offered during the morning service. Youth and mid-week services are at 6 p.m. Wednesdays at the church. Come a few minutes before and the church will feed folks as well. Services are also broadcast online on Facebook on Pastor Sean Daniels’ Facebook page.

Phone: 606-273-5504

Address: 425 State Hwy 1137, Cawood, KY 40815 Or PO Box 430, Cawood, KY 40815

Pastor Daniels’ Favorite Bible Verse

Romans 10:13 For whosoever shall call upon the name of the Lord shall be saved.

Share Your Faith Stories

Harlan Enterprise wants to hear from you. So as to get more people in the pews, Harlan Enterprise’s Christian outreach — the way we serve God is to publish stories about faith. Also, send any church briefs to miles.layton@winchestersun.com