Harlan High Crowns Homecoming Queen and King

Published 8:22 am Saturday, February 12, 2022

By Miles Layton

Harlan High School crowned Hannah Amburgey as Homecoming Queen and Jordan Akal as Homecoming King on Friday.

Hannah Amburgey was crowned as Harlan High School’s Homecoming Queen and Jordan Akal as Homecoming King on Friday.

Amburgey and Akal are top notch students who are active in school activities.

A senior, Amburgey is a member of the cheer squad that recently placed 1st during the in-game competition at the All-A Classic State Tournament in Richmond.

A senior guard, Akal is ranked second on Harlan High School’s all-time scoring basketball greats’ list.

More News Main

Bill allowing pay raise for KSP adopted in House

Harlan County Basketball Sweetheart Crowned

Grandchildren of UK’s 1st Black graduate follow in barrier-breaking footsteps

Harmon says fraud remains an issue with Kentucky’s Unemployment Insurance System

Print Article