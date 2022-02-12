Harlan High Crowns Homecoming Queen and King

Hannah Amburgey was crowned as Harlan High School’s Homecoming Queen and Jordan Akal as Homecoming King on Friday.

Amburgey and Akal are top notch students who are active in school activities.

A senior, Amburgey is a member of the cheer squad that recently placed 1st during the in-game competition at the All-A Classic State Tournament in Richmond.

A senior guard, Akal is ranked second on Harlan High School’s all-time scoring basketball greats’ list.