Kingdom Come State Park Easter Events, Photo Workshop

Kingdom Come State Park is presenting a pair of Easter themed activities for the delight of young and old alike. Hippity Hop Mini Golf will be happening on April 1 through April 3, and also April 8 through April 10, and the Kingdom Come State Park Easter Eggstravaganza will kick things up a notch on April 15 and 16.

According to Park Manager Sherry Cornett, Hippity Hop Mini Golf will be available from 10 a.m. until 10 p.m. on days the activity is available.

The events will feature many Easter-themed delights for players as they play through the park’s 9-hole mini golf course.

“We have the entire mini golf course decorated in Easter lights,” Cornett said. “We have a sound system playing music, Easter inflatables, it’s just a hoppin’ way to enjoy the Easter holiday.”

For those who just cannot get enough Easter-themed golf, the Kingdom Come State Park Easter Eggstravaganza will run from 7 p.m. until 10 p.m. on April 15 and 16. In addition to golfing – or simply walking – through the park’s mini golf course decorated in elaborate Easter fashion.

The Easter Bunny may also be hopping around the area, so golfers may wish to keep an eye out.

“For the Eggstravaganza, you bring an empty Easter basket,” Cornett explained. “As you play through the lights, music and decorations, we’ll fill your basket with goodies. Each person will get something special for their Easter basket at each hole.”

Hippity Hop Mini Golf requires an admission of $3.50 per person. The Kingdom Come State Park Easter Eggstravaganza is available to all for an admission price of $5 per person.

“Bring your Easter baskets and join us for an extra special Easter event!” Cornett said.

The Kingdom Come State Park also has an activity coming up for photography buffs, with the park hosting its Winter Photography Workshop at 9 a.m. on Feb. 26.

“We have our artist Liv Taylor who’s done quite a few workshops with us,” Cornett said. “It’s a beginner level workshop. You’ll learn how to use the equipment you have, and she’ll teach lighting, editing, and take you throughout the park to take photos. She’ll teach you how to get the best shot, angle and quality out of each photo.”

For more information on any of the events coming to Kingdom Come State Park, call 606-589-4138 or inquire via email at sherry.cornett@ky.gov.