80 new COVID cases verified in Harlan

Harlan County logged an additional 80 verified cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

According to the Harlan County Health Department’s daily update on Monday, the department continues to work through a backlog of COVID-19 cases, verifying 80 new cases on Monday.

Governor Andy Beshear announced a decrease in new COVID-19 cases across the state.

According to a press release, there were 3,835 new cases reported in Kentucky on Monday. This follows a report of 4,816 new cases on Saturday and 3,696 new cases on Sunday.

“For the most part we have good news today. Cases are significantly, if not rapidly, declining,” said Gov. Beshear. “We believe the weather and a lot of places closing for a number of days last week did have an impact. This may make the drop in cases look a little bit larger than it would otherwise be. Regardless, we are definitely moving in the right direction.”

While new cases numbers have dropped recently, Beshear advised numbers are still comparatively high.

“This is still the fifth highest week in our entire COVID experience,” Beshear said. “So, while we are moving in the right direction, there is still a whole lot of virus out there. We ask people to be careful in the next couple weeks. Next month we may see really serious reductions which might get us to a place we can all be really excited about.”

While case numbers have declined, deaths remain at a high level.

There were 29 new COVID-19 related deaths reported across the state on Monday. On Saturday, 33 new deaths were reported, and 31 new deaths were reported in Kentucky on Sunday.

As of Monday, there were 2,124 individuals hospitalized across the state due to the virus, 414 people were in ICU and 207 were on ventilators.

There were 46,639 cases reported in Kentucky during the week ending Feb. 6.

The positivity rate in Kentucky was 23.95 percent in Kentucky on Monday.