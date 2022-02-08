Margaret Binder, 74, passed away peacefully on Feb. 2, 2022. Margaret grew up in Harlan, KY and was a graduate of Harlan High School and Samford University in Alabama. Margaret was a teacher’s assistant at Harrison Elementary in Lexington for 13 years, and after retirement enjoyed volunteering at Baptist Health gift shop. She is survived by her daughter Emily Binder, brothers, Bill (Betty) Sampson and Randall (Lou) Sampson, sister, Judy Sterling, and Jack Sterling, as well as nieces and nephews Kent, David, Ginger, Tara, Anna, Jenny, Mike, Lisa, and Patrice. She was preceded in death by her husband, Michael Binder, and her parents, Rose and Randall Sampson. Visitation will be held at Milward-Southland, 391 Southland Dr. in Lexington on Fri., Feb. 11, 2022 from 11:30 am to 1:30 pm. Private graveside service will be held. In lieu of flowers, please donate to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to the charity of your choice. www.milwardfuneral.com