Harlan High Homecoming Queen and King To Be Crowned

Published 4:25 pm Tuesday, February 8, 2022

By Staff Reports

Harlan High School will be choosing its Homecoming Queen before Friday’s girls’ basketball game against Corbin High School that starts at 5:30 p.m. in the HHS gymnasium. Queen will be crowned from Green Dragons’ seniors Hannah Amburgey, Alisha Prince, Lily Dickenson, Emma Eversole, Rachel Amburgey. A homecoming king will be crowned too from among the senior boys. A photo and brief story about the queen and king will appear in the next edition of the Harlan Enterprise.

