Terry Lee Ryan, Jr., 58
Published 6:24 am Monday, February 7, 2022
Terry Lee Ryan, Jr. 58 of Keith, KY passed away on Friday morning of February 4, 2022 at the St. Joseph Hospital in Mount Sterling, KY following a brief illness.
Terry was born July 25, 1963 to the late Terry Lee Ryan, Sr and Corenia Williams Ryan. Terry had worked as an officer for the Harlan City Police, Harlan Co. Detention Center, a blaster for Harlan Cumberland Coal Co. and most recently for the Harlan Enterprise.
Besides his parents he was preceded in death by his uncles/aunts, Ross Williams, Otis Williams, Martha Jane Deaton, Pauline Owens, Arwilla Honeycutt, and Sara Wills.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy Farley Ryan; his children, Rae Ann (Jamie) Couch, Steven Lee Ryan, and Matthew Thomas Ryan; sisters, Robin (Tyrone) Prince and Tonya (Joe) Miranda; uncles, Larry, Kerry, and Barry Ryan; aunt, Jerry Ryan; he leave a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, and other relatives to mourn his passing.
Visitation will be 5:00 pm – 7:00 pm Monday (Feb. 7) at the Anderson-Laws & Jones Funeral Home.
All other services will be private.
