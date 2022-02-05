Smith leads Lady Bears past Letcher

Harlan County’s Jaylin Smith has improved each game this season and the junior guard proved that Thursday at home against Letcher Central.

Smith poured in 21 points and grabbed eight rebounds as the Lady Bears claimed a 57-49 victory.

The Lady Cougars are ranked among the top teams in the 14th Region with Perry Central and Knott Central.

The Lady Bears also got 15 points from sophomore guard Ella Karst. Taytum Griffin, a junior guard, tossed in eight points while Hailey Austin scored seven. Taylor Lunsford chipped in with four points and seven rebounds. Kylie Jones added two points.

The Lady Cougars were led by sophomore guard Kiera Couch with 15 points. Junior guard Tori Holcomb and senior guard Kaylee R. Banks chipped in with 14 and 12 points, respectively.

LCC also got six points from Jaylin Whitt. Kaylee F. Banks added two points.

Harlan County hit 17 of 40 from the field for 43 percent.

Letcher Central missed 12 of 16 from the 3-point line and shot 39 percent (19 of 49) from the field.

The Lady Cougars held a 27-26 edge on the boards. Kaylee R. Banks grabbed seven rebounds for Letcher Central.

The Lady Bears claimed a forfeit win over Red Bird on Tuesday, due to Covid policies.

Harlan County (13-10) was scheduled to host Jenkins on Saturday. HCHS travels to Harlan on Tuesday for the district doubleheader. The Lady Bears will travel to Middlesboro for another doubleheader on Friday before returning home to face Barbourville on Saturday.

Letcher Central (17-8) played host to Knox Central on Saturday. The Lady Cougars are scheduled to visit Leslie County on Thursday and June Buchanan on Friday

— — — — —

Eighth-grader Samara Bailey poured in 25 points as the Lady Cougars rolled to a 45-27 junior varsity victory.

Payge Damron, a freshman, added seven points while Kara Halcomb scored five.

Cheyenne Rhymer, an eighth-grade guard, scored 11 to lead the 2-7 Lady Bears. Maddi Middleton chipped in with six. Lacy Robinson and Hailee Hensley scored four each. Addison Gray added two.

Harlan County 57, Letcher Central 49

LETCHER CENTRAL (17-8)

Kaylee R. Banks 4-10 4-5 12, Kiera Couch 6-10 3-3 15, Kaylee F. Banks 1-5 0-2 2, Tori Holcomb 5-10 0-0 14, Jaylin Whitt 3-7 0-0 6, Bailey Kincer 0-4 0-0 0, Heidi Bentley 0-1 0-0 0, Kyleigh Wright 0-1 0-0 0. Totals: 19-48 7-10 49.

HARLAN COUNTY (13-10)

Ella Karst 3-14 8-12 15, Taytum Griffin 1-2 5-6 8, Hailey Austin 3-6 0-2 7, Jaylin Smith 8-15 5-6 21, Taylor Lunsford 1-3 2-5 4, Paige Philips 0-0 0-0 0, Kylie Jones 1-2 0-0 2, Abigail Fields 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 17-42 20-32 57.

Letcher Central 12 10 14 13 — 49

Harlan County 12 19 16 10 — 57

3-point goals: Letcher Central 4-16 (Holcomb 4-9, Kaylee R. Banks 0-1, Kincer 0-1, Bentley 0-1, Couch 0-2, Kaylee F. Banks 0-2), Harlan County 3-6 (Austin 1-1, Griffin 1-2 Karst 1-3).

Rebounds: Letcher Central 27 (Kaylee R. Banks 8, Whitt 7, Couch 6, Kaylee F. Banks 3, Kincer 2, Holcomb 1), Harlan County 26 (Smith 8, Lunsford 7, Karst 3, Griffin 3, Austin 2, Phillips 2, Jones 1).

Turnovers: Letcher Central 15, Harlan County 10.