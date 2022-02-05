Harlan County Public Record

District Court

• Joshua Jacob Smith, 24, illegal take/pursue of deer/wild turkey – pleaded guilty, fined $243.

• James Walter Couch, 48, alcohol intoxication in a public place – pleaded guilty, fined $193.

• Samantha A. Napier, 44, third-degree criminal mischief, theft of services – failed to appear for hearing.

• Juanita Olyene Lawson, 38, third-degree criminal trespassing – failed to appear for hearing.

• Johnathan L. Bowling, 36, failure to wear seat belt – pleaded guilty, fined $50 (court costs waived).

• Phillip L. Cox, 54, failure to wear seat belt – failed to appear for hearing.

• Donna Collins, theft by unlawful taking (under $500) – failed to appear for hearing.

• Joshua R. Baldwin, 27, violation of Kentucky E.P.O./D.V.O. – failed to appear for hearing.

• Billy Halcomb, 42, third-degree criminal mischief – failed to appear for hearing.

• Heather Bush, 33, speeding (five miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card – failed to appear for hearing.

• Kenneth Day, 30, of Cumberland, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – failed to appear for hearing.

• Terry Adams, 35, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, license to be in possession – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charge, dismissed.

• Adam C. Hale, 40, of Cumberland, failure to produce insurance card, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense) – failed to appear for hearing.

• Donna K. Collins, 42, speeding (12 miles per hour over the limit), failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card – failed to appear for hearing.

• Rhonda Jean Howard, 52, of Helton, failure to wear seat belt, failure to produce insurance card – failed to appear for hearing.

• Kenneth B. Day, 30, of Cumberland, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – failed to appear for hearing.

• Dustin Michael Gregory, 22, failure to produce insurance card, insufficient head lights – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $158; other charge, dismissed.

• Amanda Katherine Schaffer, 36, speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt – pleaded guilty, fined $183.

• Natasha M. Waller, 25, of Evarts, second-degree disorderly conduct – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Joshua Smith, 24, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, expired or no registration plate, no operator’s/moped license – first two charges, pleaded guilty, fined $258; other charges, dismissed.

• Shawn K. Vick, 31, expired or no registration plate, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license – failed to appear for hearing.

• Kelly Jo Rogers, 51, of Pennington Gap, Va., speeding (19 miles per hour over the limit) – amended to speeding (10 miles per hour over the limit), pleaded guilty, fined $153.

• Natasha Waller, 25, of Evarts, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – pleaded guilty, fined $193.

• Sheldon W. Robinette, 44, of Cranks, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – failed to appear for hearing.

• Juanita Olyene Lawson, 38, theft by unlawful taking (under $500), public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – failed to appear for hearing.

• James Peterson, 42, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with no visible injury) – dismissed at request of victim.

• Natasha Waller, 25, of Evarts, public intoxication of a controlled substance (excludes alcohol) – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 90 days in jail (probated 24 months).

• Wanda Napier, 57, falsely reporting an incident – failed to appear for hearing.

• Richard D. Pace, second-degree fleeing or evading police (on foot), resisting arrest, menacing, third-degree criminal trespassing – jury trial scheduled Aug. 9, 2022.

• Tammy Saylor, 47, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – failed to appear for hearing.

• Steve R. Perry, 41, of Bean Station, Tenn., third-degree terroristic threatening, fourth-degree assault (domestic violence with minor injury) – pleaded guilty, sentenced to 180 days in jail. Ordered to have no contact with victim.

• Blake E. Gross, 52, operating vehicle on suspended/revoked operator’s license, failure to wear seat belt – first charge, amended to license to be in possession, pleaded guilty, fined $183; other charge, dismissed.

• Summer L. Tolliver, 28, reckless driving, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (first offense), failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, first-degree possession of a controlled substance (first offense, methamphetamine), third-degree possession of a controlled substance (drug unspecified) – failed to appear for hearing.

• Angel Foley, 26, operating motor vehicle under the influence of a substance (third offense), buy/possession of drug paraphernalia, driving on a DUI-suspended license (first offense), license to be in possession, failure of non-owner operator to maintain required insurance (first offense), failure to produce insurance card, expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, failure to wear seat belt – bench warrant/failed to appear for hearing.

• Sherry T. Wilson, 58, operating motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/substance (second offense), operating vehicle with expired operator’s license, failure to produce insurance card, failure of owner to maintain required insurance/security (first offense), expired or no Kentucky registration receipt, expired or no registration plate – first charge, pleaded guilty, fined $908, operator’s license suspended 12 months, sentenced to seven days in jail and driving school; other charges, dismissed.

Property Transfers

• PCM Real Estate, LLC, to Ricky Hicks, parcel of land in Harlan County – s.t. $1.

• Elgie and Debbie Green to Aelia Akbar, property in Harlan County – s.t. $229.

• Martin Keith to Harmon Ealy, tract of land in Harlan County – s.t. $28.

• Charles and Deborah Harris to Frank Creech, tract or parcel of land in the city of Evarts – s.t. $62.

• Gene Carr Sr. to Lawrence and Elmarie Andrews, tract or parcel of land at Closplint – s.t. $4.

• David Lee Napier to Philip E. and Teisha M. Buckner, tract of land in Harlan County – s.t. $17.50.

• Jerry K. and Donna Blanton to Joseph and Elizabeth Saylor, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County – s.t. $10.

• Brittany A. Stewart-Gibson and Charles Logan Gibson to Cory and Amber Chorak, tract of land in Harlan County – $109.

• Timothy and Cheryl Welcher to James Luke and Karen Elise Ealy, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County – $105.

• Jerry and Yvonne Gilliam to Kenneth and Betty Turner, tract or parcel of land in the city of Cumberland – s.t. $95.

• Darla B. and Roy David Grills to Mountain Recovery Realty, tract of land in the city of Harlan – s.t. $21.

• Mary Elizabeth Howard to Casey E. and Keistin J. Lester, tract or parcel of land in Harlan County – s.t. $60.

• James R. and Judy Laws, et al., to Gaw Properties, Incorporation, tract or parcel of land in the city of Harlan – s.t. $130.

• Kentucky Real Estate Acquistion & Management Group, LLC, to Donald and Kathy White, tract or parcel of land in Rio Vista – s.t. $2.