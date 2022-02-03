Noe, Bargo lifts Evarts to win

Kobe Noe and Brenton Bargo combined for 21 points to lead Evarts over Cumberland 32-6 in fifth- and sixth-grade hoop action.

Noe led the Wildcats with 11 points while Bargo scored 10. Austin Long added four points. Sam Carr tossed in three. Dakota Maggard and Tanner Russell each had two.

Hayden Grace paced the Redskins with four points. Carson Clark and Robby Johnson added one point apiece.

Shuler leads Cawood to 37-18 win

Ethan Shuler fired in 14 points as Cawood defeated Green Hills 37-18 in seventh and eighth-grade action.

Brady Smith scored eight points for the Comets. Brayden Smith followed with seven. Ben Cochran tossed in four. Brayden Fultz and Hunter Moore each added two points.

Dalton Halcomb paced Green Hills with nine points. Ethan Huff had six. Garrett Wilder scored four while Xavier Farley added two.

Miller carries Comets past GH

Jaxton Miller scored 10 points and Masyn Stewart added nine as Cawood topped Green Hills 31-12 in fourth-, fifth- and sixth-grade county play last week.

Isaiah Baker contributed six points for the Comets while Shawn Smith, Kaydon Cornett Gray and Ryan Housely each scored two.

Braydon Lucas Huff carried the Falcons with nine points. Landon Saylor had three.

Evarts outlast Redskins 48-32

Aiden Reynolds fired in 16 points and Ashton Sizemore scored 12 as Evarts defeated Cumberland 48-32 in seventh and eighth-grade action.

The Wildcats also got six points from Grayson Grills. Brady Freeman, Jacob Deleon and Bradon Middleton tossed in four points each. Ethan Short collected two.

Landon led the Redskins with nine points. Zayden Casolari followed with six. Kayden Adams and Grant Ingram both had four points while

Brayden Casolari, Bo Eldridge and Landon Cook each scored three.

Sports Notebook is compiled by Paul Lunsford.