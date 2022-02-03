Lady Cats Clinch Top Seed in District Tournament

A strong performance by sophomore forward Gracie Joe Wilder allowed visiting Bell County to clinch the top seed in the 52nd District Tournament with a 74-50 over Harlan.

Wilder fired in 25 points and grabbed 12 rebounds to lead the Lady Cats.

It also mark the 20th consecutive district win for Bell County.

Wilder scored nine points in the first quarter as Bell took a 14-12 advantage after one quarter. Emma Owens and Faith Hoskins each had two baskets for the Lady Dragons.

Lauren McGeorge knocked down seven points and Wilder scored five points in the second quarter as Bell County led 32-26 at halftime.

Mataya Ausmus scored 10 points in the third quarter and Wilder added eight as the Lady Cats made it a 57-38 advantage after three period of action.

Bell’s Ashtyn Myers fired in 10 points in the final quarter as the Lady Cats close the game with a 17-12 spurt in the fourth quarter.

“I was proud of the way our kids battled on the road in a district game,” said Bell County coach David Teague. “We didn’t shoot the ball well early but I thought we settled down in the second half and did a much better job! The game had a district-tournament feel, and I liked the way our players keep battling throughout the game. I thought our defensive effort got better as the game went along.”

Meyers finished with 13 points and Ausmus contributed 12. Nadine Johnson scored nine while McGeorge added eight. Neveah Kerns scored four points and added eight rebounds. Haylee Mills and Mikayla Gambrel had one point.

Harlan was led in scoring by freshman forward Kylie Noe with 15 points. Noe pulled down 11 rebounds. Aymanni Wynn scored nine points and had 12 boards. Emma Owens and Faith Hoskins added eight points apiece. Scarlett Rowe tallied six while Peighton Jones scored four.

Both teams struggled on offense. The Lady Dragons were 19 of 52 for 37 percent while Bell County managed to shoot 28 of 73 for 28 percent.

Harlan committed 27 turnovers while the Cats had 12.

Bell County (16-7) is scheduled to host Middlesboro on Friday in the first game of a girls/boys doubleheader at 6 p.m. The Lady Cats will visit Leslie County on Monday before returning home to face Campbell County (Tenn.) on Thursday.

Harlan (8-12) was slated to visit Leslie County on Wednesday, Clay County on Friday and Middlesboro on Saturday in in the first game of a girls/boys doubleheader.

The Lady Dragons will welcome Harlan County on Tuesday.

Bell County 74, Harlan 50

BELL COUNTY (16-7)

Nadine Johnson 4-18 1-1 9, Mataya Ausmus 5-14 0-0 12, Ashtyn Meyers 5-13 0-0 13, Gracie Jo Wilder 8-14 8-10 25, Neveah Kerns 2-5 0-0 4, Lauren McGeorge 3-7 1-2 8, Haylee Mills 1-2 0-0 2, Kayleigh Cox 0-0 0-0 0, Mikayla Gambrel 0-0 1-3 1, Kamdyn Hoskins 0-0 0-0 0, Halle Jones 0-0 0-0 0, Grace Wilder 0-0 0-0 0, Kylee Greer 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 28-73 11-16 74.

HARLAN (8-12)

Emma Owens 4-6 0-0 8, Faith Hoskins 4-6 0-0 8, Aymanni Wynn 3-13 2-3 9, Leah Davis 0-7 0-0 0, Peighton Jones 2-3 0-0 4, Kylie Noe 5-15 5-9 15, Scarlett Rowe 1-2 4-6 6. Totals: 19-52 11-18 50.

Bell County 13 12 17 19 — 61

Harlan 18 18 8 24 — 68

3-point goals: Bell County 7-31 (Meyers 3-12, Ausmus 2-9, Wilder 1-5, McGeorge 1-5), Harlan 1-11 (Wynn 1-4, Hoskins 0-2, Davis 0-5). Rebounds: Bell County 33 (Wilder 12, Kerns 8, Johnson 6, Meyers 2, Cox 2, Ausmus 1, McGeorge 1, Greer 1), Harlan 37 (Wynn 12, Noe 11, Jones 4, Hoskins 3, Davis 3, Owens 2, Rowe 2).

Sports contributor Paul Lunsford wrote this story for the Harlan Enterprise.