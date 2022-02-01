Magdline Sue Ball, 77, of Ages passed away peacefully on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at the Middlesboro App. Reg. Hospital following an extended illness. Born August 21, 1944, she was a lifelong resident of Harlan County. Sue was a member of the Evarts Baptist Church. She retired as a custodian at the North Evarts Elementary School.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Moses Lemaul “Bud” Ball; her parents, Roosevelt Gibbons and Margaret Pittman Gibbons; and a brother, Stevie Gibbons.

Survivors include two sisters, Bobbie Jean Durham and husband, George, Ewing, VA; Maxine Sharp and husband, William, Speedwell, TN; five brothers, James Gibbons and wife, Betty, Michigan; Kenneth Gibbons and wife, Diane, Tennessee; Charles Gibbons and wife, Vickie, Harlan; Leon Gibbons and wife, Teresa, Harlan; Lewis Gibbons and wife, Lisa, Harlan; and a host of nieces, nephews, other family and friends.

Graveside services were conducted Monday, January 31, 2022, at the Chapel at Resthaven Cemetery with the Reverend Donnie Adkisson officiating.

Evarts Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.