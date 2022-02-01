John Henson Jr., 84, Browning Acres, died Monday after a long illness.

Henson was a former coal miner and proud member of the United Mine Workers of America. He was a member of the Harlan Christian Church and enjoyed working in his garden in his beloved homeplace of Ages and spending time with his friends in the evenings at Rax and Dairy Queen.

The son of the late John and Fannie Henson, both formerly of Ages, Henson is also preceded in death by his wife, Doris Henson; brothers, Garry Henson and Kenneth Allen; his sister, Helen Boggs; nephews, Larry Shackleford, Ronnie Allen and Frank Allen; and his niece, Darlene Grubbs.

Henson is survived by his children, John David Henson and wife, Kim, of Harlan; and Lisa Nelson and husband Terry, of Richmond; his granddaughters, Terribeth Stanisz and husband, Michael, of Richmond; Samantha Fruth and husband, Brandon, of Lexington; Caroline Zinkle and husband, Austin, of Lexington; and Madelynn Henson, of Elcomb; his nephew, Garry Lynn Henson and wife, Donnece, of Harlan; and his niece Belinda Cassim and husband, Brian, of Harlan; as well as his sisters-in-law, Brenda Henson, of Harlan; and Elizabeth Bradshaw, of Rio Vista; nephews, Donnie Allen and wife, Sheila, of Corbin, and Dickie Shackleford and wife, Donna, of Tennessee; and nieces, Linda Hendrickson, of Harlan, and Gayle Allen, of Ages. He is also survived by Luther Blanton, his best friend of almost 40 years, as well as Bryan Morgan, a loyal friend who provided much help to him in later years. Visitation will be held Wednesday from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Henson & Rich Funeral Home with funeral services set for 7 p.m. at the funeral home with the Rev. David Johnson officiating. Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday at Resthaven Cemetery. Pallbearers will include Garry Henson Jr., Brian Cassim, Bryan Morgan, Garry Henson III, Samuel Henson and Will Cassim. On behalf of the staff of the Henson & Rich Funeral Home we would like to offer our heartfelt sympathy to the Henson family during your time of bereavement.